Maanayata Dutt Says She Is Silent As Words Can't 'explain What Is Going On' In Her Head

Maanayata Dutt recently took to Instagram to upload a throwback picture. She also penned down a heartfelt caption mentioning that she had a 'beautiful yet changing life' and that she chose to stay silent about the current scenario. Take a look at Maanayata Dutt's Instagram post and see how fans have reacted to it.

Maanayata Dutt's Instagram post on positivity

In the post, Maanyata Dutt can be seen in a pink floral top. Maanayata is also sporting pearl earrings in the post.

Maanayata Dutt added a long caption with the post. The actor in the post shared that she was choosing to stay silent as she didn't have the words to define what she was going through. Her caption read - 'Sometimes you just have to stay silent because no words can explain what is going on in your mind and heart #throwbackthursday #love #grace #positivity #riseandshine #challenging yet #beautifullife #thankyougod' (sic). She also added a blank face emoji to end her caption.

Many fans took to comment on her post. Take a look at the comments that fans left on the post:

Pic Credit: Maanayata Dutt's Instagram

Maanayata Dutt's Instagram

Maanayata Dutt is very active on social media and often shares posts with her children and Sanjay Dutt. Her last post was a picture of her and Sanjay Dutt's children - Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt. Both the children were seen smiling in the post and sporting white outfits. Take a look:

Maanayata Dutt again penned down a heartfelt caption with the post. She mentioned that times were changing and hoped that God would answer her children Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt's prayers. She wrote - 'Sands are shifting... God...protect your peace...answer your prayers' (sic).

In another post, Maanayata Dutt could be seen with Sanjay Dutt. The couple sported black outfits and looked stylish. Maanayata had uploaded the post on Sanjay Dutt's birthday. Take a look

Promo Pic Credit: Maanayata Dutt's Instagram

