Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Dutt Posts Motivational Post For Him, Says "never Quit"

Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram account and posted an inspirational caption along with Sanjay Dutt's photograph. Without revealing much, the actor's wife talked about how one should never quit even if the times are tough. She further talked about fighting through bad days to earn the best days of life.

Maanayata Dutt shares motivational post

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt posted a picture of the actor in which he was wearing a blue baseball t-shirt and a pair of blue Cargo pants. The actors stood in a strong pose with his arms crossed at his chest. Maanayata Dutt wrote in the caption "Rukk jaana nahin tu kahin haarke....kaanto pe chalke milenge saaye Bahar ke". This translates to "Do not get disappointed after losing, Do not quit. Only when you walk on a difficult path, you shall get beautiful views".

She further motivated everyone by writing that they have to fight through some bad days in order to earn the best days of their lives. She exclaimed to never quit and further included hashtags of courage, strength, love, positivity, and challenging yet beautiful lives. Check out the post below.

Fans pour their love

Fans of the actor flooded the post with their comments and reactions. Numerous fans inundated the post with their good wishes and blessings to Sanjay Datt. Several fans road how much they loved him and that they shall pray for his well being. Many other fans encouraged the actor and reminded him that he was a rockstar and that they remember him in their prayers. Several fans reminded the actor through the on the comment section that the actor has fought bigger battles in the past as well and wrote that day he shall get through this fight as well. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Image source: Instagram comments screenshot

A month ago, Maanayata Dutt had posted a lovely picture with husband Sanjay Dutt wishing him a happy birthday. She had written how she misses him and had and was grateful for the beautiful lives they have. Check out the picture below.

Fan reactions

Fans have flooded this post as well with their love and warm wishes to the actor. Several fans had wished the actor good health and had written how lovely the couple looks together. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Image credits: Maanayata Dutt Instagram

