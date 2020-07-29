Maanayata Dutt Misses Husband Sanjay Dutt On His Birthday As She Wishes Him

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 61st birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, Sanjay that’s wife Maanayata Dutt took to her social media account and shared an adorable picture. Maanayata Dutt, in the post, mentioned that she was missing her husband who has been quarantining in Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt's birthday post

Maanayata Dutt took to her social media account and shared a picture of the couple wearing matching black outfits. While Maanayata Dutt wore a black colour top and a similar coloured pair of pans, Sanjay Dutt wore a black coloured T-shirt and a pair of denim trousers. The couple wore a pair of sunglasses to complete the look. While sharing the picture on her social media account Maanayata wished her ‘love’ happy birthday and said that she loves him. She also used a hashtag saying that she misses her husband and that it is a beautiful life.

While talking to a news daily, Maanayata Dutt had previously stated that she is in UAE with her kids. She mentioned that when the lockdown was imposed, she along with her twins Iqra and Shahraan have been in Dubai. She disclosed that they have been spending their time reading books. She also said that because her husband is back in Mumbai, both her kids are constantly in touch with their father through video calls. Maanayata went on to say that Sanjay Dutt and her son Shahraan are up to 'some mischief' like always and that is how they keep themselves occupied.

Sanjay Dutt’s Birthday gift

Sanjay Dutt surprised his fans by sharing his first look poster from the much-anticipated film, KGF: Chapter 2. Maanayata Dutt also shared the first look poster on her Instagram story along with a few clapping emojis. In the poster, Sanjay Dutt can be seen essaying the look of a brute warrior. He is seen bowing his head down in front of a sword and is seen sporting some face tattoos.

The poster also mentioned that Sanjay Dutt will play the role of Adheera. In a social media post, Sanjay Dutt mentioned that he couldn’t have asked for a better gift. The film, KGF: Chapter 2 will release in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film stars South Indian superstar Yash.

