Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Iqra Explains How She Made Cake For Maanayata Dutt On Mother's Day

Bollywood celebrated Mother's Day with utmost grace at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. Social media was flooded with posts of several stars doing a bit for their moms at home. Speaking of which, Sanjay Dutt's little kids, Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt surprised mother Maanayata Dutt on her special day with a scrumptious cake. Moreover, as shared by Maanayata on her Instagram story, Iqra Dutt also explained how to make a cake at home during the quarantine.

Iqra Dutt explains how to make cake in quarantine

Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram on Sunday night to share glimpses of how she celebrated Mother's Day 2020 at home with her kids. Sanjay Dutt's little stars made sure to do something to surprise their mother. As seen in the pictures, Maanayata was surprised with an amazing bake on her special day. Moreover, Iqra Dutt also shared a guide on how to make a Mother's Day cake in quarantine. In a video put up on Maanayata Dutt's Instagram story, Iqra can be seen explaining the steps. She says, "You can use some KitKats as the border of the cake. Then you can fill in with some peanut butter and put a lotus biscuit on the top. Then you can fill it with some Hershey's, some caramel filling and oreo. And then you can put a Ferrero Rocher at the top for decoration."

Also Read | 39 Years of 'Rocky': When Sanjay Dutt & Sunil Dutt saved a seat for Nargis at the premiere

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt talks about virtual 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' amid COVID-19, says it is an emotion

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts with Iqra and Shahraan. From birthdays to festivals, the Dutt family celebrates it all with grace. The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor also shared some heartening words on Mother's Day through a post on Instagram.

Sanjay Dutt's post read, "Thank you for believing in us more than we believe in ourselves, for always keeping us in your prayers and for valuing us the most in this world. The sacrifices that you all make can never be re-paid in any manner. For all the endless endless love, for always taking our worries away- we can just be thankful to you. It's truly said- There's no love like a mother's! Happy Mother's day."

Also Read | Trishala Dutt and Maanayata console Sanjay Dutt who misses his dear friend Rishi Kapoor

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt misses mom Nargis on her death anniversary, Trishala & others react; See post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.