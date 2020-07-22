Sanjay Dutt Reveals Maanayata Dutt's Nickname In An Adorable Birthday Post

Sanjay Dutt and his wife, Maanayata have been one fo the most followed Bollywood celebrities of all time. Their posts on social media certainly get a lot of attention by their fan following. On the account of Maanayata Dutt’s birthday, Sanju shared an adorable birthday post on his Instagram that has now been dominating social media. Read more to know about Sanjay Dutt’s post for Maanayata Dutt’s birthday.

Sanjay Dutt's post for Maanayata Dutt's birthday

Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram to share a video on account of Maanayata Dutt’s birthday. The Agneepath star shared a video that had some of the most memorable moments with his wife. He captioned the post with, "Happy birthday, Mom. For those of you who don't know, I call her Mom. Thank you for coming into my life and making it so beautiful. You are amazing and I love you so much! I wish I was there with you and the kids today but I hope your day is as special as you are to me".

Another adorable thing about Maanayata Dutt’s birthday post is her nickname. Sanjay Dutt also wrote that he calls his wife “mom”. Similarly, Trishala Dutt also shared a post on her Instagram on the account of Maanayata Dutt’s Birthday. She shared a picture with Maanayata and wrote, "Happy birthday! Maanayata, love you!" Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his ex-wife Richa Sharma, who died in 1996. Currently, Maanayata Dutt is staying in Dubai with the kids while Sanjay is in their Mumbai house.

More about Sanjay Dutt

On the professional end, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the upcoming drama thriller, Sadak 2. The film is supposed to be a sequel to the 1991 blockbuster, Sadak. This film is being directed by Mahesh Bhatt and it stars some of the most popular faces of the industry including Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is going to be a special one as it will mark Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback into Bollywood after a gap of around 20 years. Reportedly, the primary photography of the film had started on May 18 2019. The crew was also spotted in places like Ooty, Mumbai, Mysore and Uttarakhand to shoot some sequences of the film. Sanjay Dutt is going to be extremely busy as soon as the shoot resumes as he already has around 6 films lined up for 2020. Some of the are Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Prithviraj and Torbaaz.

