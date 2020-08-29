'Sadak 2' reviews out, Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Dutt starrer called 'unbearable' by critics

Sadak 2 had a rollercoaster journey since its inception. After the hype of Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial return, first collaboration with Alia Bhatt and taking his hit Sadak forward, the film was at the receiving end of trolling amid the nepotism debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and Mahesh Bhatt being summoned in the case. The movie finally hit Disney+Hotstar on Friday, and opened to mixed responses.

Critics, netizens review Sadak 2

Unlike the usual trend of reviews pouring in early in the morning after theatrical release, Sadak 2 responses started coming in after it streamed at 7.30 PM. The critics did not take it too kindly to the film. Leading trade analyst Taran Adarsh termed the movie ‘unbearable.’ He added that ‘lacklustre plot’, ‘lethargic and lifeless screenwriting’ proved to be its undoing, while adding that the music did not work either. Adarsh called it a ‘Terrible waste’ of the brand of Sadak and the talent associated with the film.

#OneWordReview...#Sadak2: UNBEARABLE.

Rating: ⭐️

Just cannot be compared to its first part... Lacklustre plot... Lethargic and lifeless screenwriting... Music doesn’t work either... Terrible waste of the brand [#Sadak] and talent associated with this film. #Sadak2Review pic.twitter.com/Tyt1qQR6do — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2020

Other critics termed it ‘slow paced’, ‘illogical’, ‘disaster’ and much more.

Review- #Sadak2#Sadak2Review

Rating - 1*/5 ⭐️



Unbearable - Slow paced - illogical@MaheshNBhatt last film #SADAK2 will be a BLOT on @VisheshFilms forever, In movie Father tried to kill his daughter, and in reality Mahesh killed his classic film SADAK

Sadak 2 is a cult DISASTER pic.twitter.com/VyZQjTAx9R — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 28, 2020

#Sadak2 - Rating ⭐️

TORTURE of EPIC proportion, full on nonsense yet hilarious script & screenplay.Villain Gyaanprakash will make you laugh like mad, best comic actor of 2020. Bhatt saab career weakest direction,Why alia did this film only guru gyaanprakash knows. #Sadak2Review pic.twitter.com/65yJ6hbZDP — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 28, 2020

Netizens were harsh on the film as well, calling it ‘pathetic’, ‘flop’ and more.

Good that we don't have option to give 0 rating#Sadak2 — NTR_Imthiyaz (@Imthiyaz_NTR) August 29, 2020

Sadak 2 to flop. Content has no power, but the reason will be blah blah blah. — prabhanjan singh (@prabhanjan82) August 29, 2020

Hahahaha Biggest Flop 😂😂

Just look at the IMDb rating @aliaa08 @MaheshNBhatt

" Thrilled For Sadak2 " My foot 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sQ2rE0hVj4 — Ishi ❤ (@ishanisingh23) August 28, 2020

However, some came out in support of the movie, praising Sanjay Dutt’s performance in particular.

Watched sadak 2 last night and i m impressed with it . Sanju bawa did his best 😍. Will watch again.

Go and Watch Sadak2 Now. pic.twitter.com/DoutwwVqMn — Riya Singh (@RiyaSingh1805__) August 29, 2020

You will surely love it. @duttsanjay acting was awesome one. Watch Sadak2 Now on @DisneyplusHSVIP https://t.co/V5RpbLIYPQ — Vikash kumar (@KumarKumar98) August 29, 2020

Sadak 2 also features Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, apart from Pooja Bhatt, who had played the lead in the original, being addressed by Sanjay Dutt’s character. The plot revolves around a journey filled with twists and turns that the lead trio takes. Jisshu Sengupta, Gulshan Grover, Makarand Deshpande, Akshay Anand, Priyanka Bose, among others are the other members of the cast.

