'Sadak 2' Reviews Out, Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Dutt Starrer Called 'unbearable' By Critics

'Sadak 2' reviews poured in online after its release on Friday. The Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Dutt starrer was called 'unbearable' by critics, while some praised it.

'Sadak 2' reviews out, Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Dutt starrer called 'unbearable' by critics

Sadak 2 had a rollercoaster journey since its inception. After the hype of Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial return, first collaboration with Alia Bhatt and taking his hit Sadak forward, the film was at the receiving end of trolling amid the nepotism debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and Mahesh Bhatt being summoned in the case. The movie finally hit Disney+Hotstar on Friday, and opened to mixed responses.

Critics, netizens review Sadak 2

Unlike the usual trend of reviews pouring in early in the morning after theatrical release, Sadak 2 responses started coming in after it streamed at 7.30 PM. The critics did not take it too kindly to the film. Leading trade analyst Taran Adarsh termed the movie ‘unbearable.’ He added that ‘lacklustre plot’, ‘lethargic and lifeless screenwriting’ proved to be its undoing, while adding that the music did not work either. Adarsh called it a ‘Terrible waste’ of the brand of Sadak and the talent associated with the film.

Other critics termed it ‘slow paced’, ‘illogical’, ‘disaster’ and much more.

Netizens were harsh on the film as well, calling it ‘pathetic’, ‘flop’ and more. 

However, some came out in support of the movie, praising Sanjay Dutt’s performance in particular.

Sadak 2 also features Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, apart from Pooja Bhatt, who had played the lead in the original, being addressed by Sanjay Dutt’s character. The plot revolves around a journey filled with twists and turns that the lead trio takes. Jisshu Sengupta, Gulshan Grover, Makarand Deshpande, Akshay Anand,  Priyanka Bose, among others are the other members of the cast. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

