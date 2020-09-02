As Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt Prep For K.G.F Chapter 2, Take A Look At Their Other Movies

Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt have worked together in a lot of movies. The on-screen chemistry between the two stars has been loved by their fans. Raveena Tandon started her career as a model and later made her Bollywood debut in the film Patthar Ke Phool (1991) for which she received a Filmfare Award. Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, began his career with the movie Rocky (1981). The two actors, along with actor Yash, are all set to come up with K.G.F. Chapter 2 which is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Sanjay Dutt’s fans went crazy when he recently revealed the first look of Adheera. Raveena, on the other hand, elaborated her role as something different with shades of grey. In light of the same, here is a look at the movies that featured Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Raveena Tandon's movies with Sanjay Dutt

Jeena Marna Tere Sang (1992)

Directed by Vijay Reddy, the movie revolves around Amar and Asha played by Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Dutt’s character, Amar, is the son of a millionaire who gets into the clash with Asha who, in turn, slaps him. Amar decides to take revenge and in that process, he falls for her. Actors like Javed Jaffery, Paresh Rawal, Aruna Irani can also be seen in the film.

Kshatriya (1993)

The movie plot is based in the arid region of Rajasthan and revolves around two royal families. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Vikram Singh from the royal family of Mirtagarh and Raveena plays the role of Neelima who is the love interest of Vinay Pratap, essayed by Sunny Deol. Veteran actors like Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Rakhee Gulzar, and others are also seen in the movie.

Zamane Se Kya Darna (1994)

Directed by Bobby Raj, the movie features Alok Nath, Gulshan Grover, Johnny Lever, and Raza Murad with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena in the lead. The movie is full of drama and romance with a touch of comedy. The Agneepath actor plays the role of a wealthy person from Mumbai who ends up losing a huge amount of borrowed money while gambling and later plans to marry a wealthy heiress, Anju, whose role has been played by Raveena.

Aatish: Feel The Fire (1994)

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Raveena Tandon is seen romancing Sanjay Dutt in the movie. Baba (Sanjay Dutt) lives in a slum with his brother and somehow he ends up becoming a gangster and sends his brother away for further studies. Later, he meets Nisha (Raveena Tandon) and falls in love. After a topsy-turvy plot, Baba and his brother end up together taking revenge on the antagonist of the movie, Sunny (Shakti Kapoor). Karisma Kapoor and Aditya Pancholi can also be seen in the movie.

Vijeta (1996)

The movie has been directed by K. Muralimohana Rao where Raveena plays the role of Inspector Vijaylaxmi while Sanjay Dutt is Advocate Ashok. The story revolves around murder and its revenge conspiracy where Vijaylaxmi has to take Ashok into custody despite them being in love with each other. Other actors such as Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Asrani also have significant roles to play in the movie.

Image Courtesy- Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt Instagram

