'This World Will Get Heavy': Maanayata Dutt Says 'stay Unshaken', Shares Motivational Post

Maanayata Dutt who is often seen sharing motivational and positive posts on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a picture while describing the importance of being calm and patient in life during difficulties. She accompanied her post with a beautiful picture which was clicked by her husband and actor Sanjay Dutt where she can be seen making a stunning pose.

Maanayata Dutt pens a motivational post

She began her caption and wrote, “This world will get heavy...stay unshaken in the pursuit of light.” Several fans of Maanayata were quick enough to hail her for standing constantly with Sanjay in his tough times. One of the users wrote, “You are not only gorgeous but a true soulmate for Sanju sir.” Another user wrote, “ looking gorgeous maam.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Love you maam for what you have done for Sanjay sir,“ while another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Thanks to you for giving all your fans the respect they want.”

Earlier, on On November 9, Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram to share her Monday Motivation thought with all her followers where she spoke about braveness. Maanayata whose husband recently recovered from a health ailment shared a glimpse of how tough she has been throughout the course of the difficult times the Dutt family had to face. . Donning an endearing smile, Maanayata stated that sometimes in life people have to be brave so that others could learn the same from them. She also advised all her followers to keep their ‘head up’.



It was on his twins, Shahraan and Iqra’s birthday in October when Sanjay Dutt had announced his victory in the battle with cancer. Sanjay had shared a note, an excerpt of which could be read as “The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to the strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid’s birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family.” On which, his proud daughter, Trishala Dutt had commented, “So proud of you dad”. His wife, Maanayata too, had sent love through his post.

(Image credit: Maanayata Dutt/ Instagram)

