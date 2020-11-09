Maanayata Dutt Shares Monday Motivation Thought, Pens About Being 'brave In Life'

On November 9, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram to share her Monday Motivation thought with all her followers. The celebrity wife is known to be quite active on social media and in her recent post, she spoke about braveness. Maanayata whose husband recently recovered from a health ailment shared a glimpse of how tough she has been throughout the course of the difficult times the Dutt family had to face.

Maanayata Dutt’s Monday Motivation Thought

In the post shared by her, she can be seen donning a blue flowy dress featuring a cut-out detailing at back. She accessorised her look with transparent strappy heels. Blushed cheeks and sleek hair left open completed her look. Donning an endearing smile, Maanayata stated that sometimes in life people have to be brave so that others could learn the same from them. She also advised all her followers to keep their ‘head up’.

Sometimes you have to be brave with your life...so others can be brave with theirs.... keep your head up.... your heart strong

ALSO READ| Maanayata Dutt Spreads Hope And Positivity With Latest Post On Life Lessons; Read Here

Maanayata’s post seemed to have created quite a stir amongst her followers. While some were seen giving it a thumbs up, others appreciated the post dropping in smileys and hearts for her. Here’s taking a quick glimpse of how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Dutt Shares Adorable Picture As They 'walk Together In Life'

Previously, she also shared the importance of self-motivation on Instagram. While captioning the post, she focused on how people can learn vivid things about life instead of cribbing about their losses and grief. She stated, “When you replace...’Why is this happening to me’ to ‘What is this trying to teach me’.... everything shifts!!”. Take a look at her post here:

ALSO READ| Maanayata Dutt Gives Out Positive Vibes As She Unravels 'meanings Of Fear'; See Post

Along with this, Maanayata also had shared an endearing picture with husband Sanjay Dutt. This time, her post spoke about ‘survival’ and ‘walking together in life’. Hand-in-hand, the Dutts appeared to be travelling together donning a casual yet stylish look. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking.... walking together in life.”

ALSO READ| Sanjay Dutt And Maanayata's Twins Turn 10 Today, Latter Posts Adorable Picture & Caption

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.