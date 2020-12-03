Maanayata Dutt Shares Pic With Iqra, Calls Her 'a Thousand Little Gifts Wrapped Into One'

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from her life with her fans and followers. She recently took to Instagram and shared a picture with daughter Iqra Dutt as the mother-daughter duo looked cute together, twinning in the same outfit. Read on to know more about her post and the outfits she and her daughter, Iqra twinned in.

Also Read | 'This World Will Get Heavy': Maanayata Dutt Says 'stay Unshaken', Shares Motivational Post

Also Read | Maanayata Dutt Shares Monday Motivation Thought, Pens About Being 'brave In Life'

Maanayata Dutt's twinning picture with daughter Iqra

The duo can be seen sitting on a sofa together at their home with boh of them smiling at the camera. Maanayata captioned the picture, "To me you are a thousand little gifts all wrapped into oneâ¤ï¸âœ¨" She followed it up with a few hashtags including aboutlastnight, twinning, love and growing up too fast.'' You can see the post here.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Dutt Asks God To Protect Their Kids' Peace In Her New Post

As soon as she posted the photo, her fans bombarded the comments section and wrote how amazing the mother-daughter look together. While one fan commented, "absolutely beautiful", another one wrote about how cute they look. Her followers also dropped a lot of heart emoticons for the actor and her daughter.

Also Read | Maanayata Dutt Spreads Hope And Positivity With Latest Post On Life Lessons; Read Here

Maanayata Dutt's Instagram

Maanayata Dutt is very active on social media and often shares posts with her children and Sanjay Dutt. Her posts with pictures of her and Sanjay Dutt's children, Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt receive a lot of love from fans. Here's a look at the photos of the star wife with her kids. She has captioned it, "Today’s a new day... it’s your day....You shape it!! Don’t let it be shaped by someone else’s ignorance or fear....grow stronger....wiser and humble"

Also Read | Maanayata Dutt Says She Is Silent As Words Can't 'explain What Is Going On' In Her Head

Maanayata Dutt again penned down a heartfelt caption with her post. She mentioned that times were changing and hoped that God would answer her children Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt's prayers. She wrote - ''Sands are shifting... God...protect your peace...answer your prayers''.

Image Credits: Maanayata Dutt Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.