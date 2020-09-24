Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Dutt Shares Adorable Picture As They 'walk Together In Life'

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt shared an adorable picture with her husband on her Instagram account. Maanayata Dutt accompanied husband Sanjay Dutt abroad, who has not been keeping well since a few days. Sharing a picture of the two, Maanayata Dutt wrote that they have been walking together in life, and will overcome all hurdles together.

Maanayata Dutt shares picture with Sanjay Dutt as they 'keep walking'

Sanjay Dutt wore a pair of beige pants and a casual black full-sleeve t-shirt. Maanayata Dutt, on the other hand, was seen in a cute floral print yellow dress. The couple stood and posed for a picture in the sun. They wore a pair of sunglasses, which complemented their outfits. While Maanayata Dutt carried a purple clutch to go with her outfit, actor Sanjay Dutt carried a sling bag to complete his look. Maanayata Dutt looked ravishing in her pointed black heels which suited her yellow dress well. Sanjay Dutt opted for a pair of white sneakers to go with his outfit.

Along with the picture, Maanayata Dutt wrote some beautiful lines about the tough situation in her life and mentioned how the couple had been walking together. She wrote, “And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life”(sic).

Last month, Sanjay Dutt announced that he had been taking a break from work for a few days due to health issues. Soon, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt came out with a statement and requested his fans to pray for his speedy recovery. She added that their family had gone through a lot of things in life and assured they will win and come over this difficult situation too. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the film Sadak 2, along with actors Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has a number of projects under his belt including films Bhuj: The Pride of India, KGF: Chapter 2, Prithviraj and Torbaaz.

