'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Update: Can Jethalal Smuggle Fafda For Taarak?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah always has its own fun twist and turns in every episode. In the 2999th episode of the show, fans see Jethalal smuggle fafda and jalebi for his best friend Tarak Mehta. But the task is not simple, as everyone in the society loves the snacks and can ask for some of it anytime. Take a look at the video and see how Jethlal smuggles the snacks for his friend.

Jethalal smuggles fafda for Taarak

In a fun snippet from the show, fans see Jethalal smuggle fafda for Taarak in a bookcase. But as soon as Jethalal reaches near his friend's house, he runs into Popatlal. After running away from Popatlal, even Golu realises that Jethalal is carrying some snacks. The video ends here.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sept 23 episode update

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah starts with an awards function ceremony. Asit presents the first honour award to Iyer and Babita and talks about how they have all won the award together. A bit later, Asit comes back and mentions that there is one more award left and gives it to Jethalal, mentioning that he won the award for a memorable performance. Everyone looks happy and satisfied with their night. Read ahead to know more about the recent Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episode.

After the award functions, everyone comes up on the stage and dances their heart out. Asit prays to Lord Ganesh and the society gets ready for the Ganesh Visarjan. Meanwhile, fans spot Popatlal telling Madhavi that she makes wonderful tea and he adds that when he gets a wife, he will send her to Madhavi for cooking lessons. Bhide then wishes that he finds a wife soon for himself and adds that it is truly spectacular that the society stays together even when the going gets tough. He then proceeds to pray to Lord Ganesh to help keep the society like this always.

In the next scene of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah September 23 episode, fans hear Bhide tell Madhavi that he liked playing the role of a criminal as she was the prosecutor. Listening to this, Popatlal decides to prank Bhide. During the prank, Bhide gets carried away and finally, the society reveals to Bhide that it was just a prank. The day ends here.

The show then shows Taarak Mehta getting up for a new day. He seems to be very late and proceeds to leave. But Anjali insists that he eat breakfast At the same time, Jethalal also enters Taarak Mehta's house. He describes the delicious breakfast at his home. Taarak mentions that he must get him a little something but ends up having oats made by Anjali. Jethalal also manages to smuggle fafda for Taarak Mehta. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Sab Tv's Instagram

