Nushrratt Bharuccha Fulfils Her 'childhood Dream', Turns Into 'Xena'; See Post

Nushrratt Bharuccha seems to have her childhood dream come true. The actor is an avid fan of Xena, the warrior princess. Recently, Nushrratt posted a picture of a fan art where she was transformed into the iconic warrior, Xena on Instagram. Here's what this is about.

Nushrratt Bharuccha turns into 'Xena: The Warrior Princess' in fan art

On Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram account, the actor posted a picture of her fan art. Her picture was morphed to resemble the iconic warrior princess, Xena. She is seen in the stance of shooting an arrow. Adding a caption to the post, Nushrratt wrote, "Childhood dream of being Xena The Warrior Princess seems to have come alive! Thanks @meraki_only! #Repost". Take a look at her post here:

Nushrratt Bharuccha's fans seem as much excited as the actor herself. They gushed at the fan art in the comment section as Nushrratt blended into the art perfectly. Check out the comments here:

The picture is a fan art by Meraki_only who have also created fan arts of other celebrities. The list includes Erica Fernandes as Disney princess Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Tushar Khanna as Doctor Strange from Marvel movie. Take a look at the fan arts here:

In the other news, Nushraatt Bharuccha was last seen on the work front in the movie Dream Girl. She played the role of Mahi, the lead actor in the movie along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit. Raaj Shaandilyaa helmed the project while Ektaa and Shobha Kapoor minted it.

Currently, Nushrratt Bharuccha has some movies in her kitty as well at various stages of production. She is slated to feature in Jai Mummy Di, Khilauna, Hurdang and Rajkummar Rao starrer Chhalaaang. The latter was supposed to release on June 12, 2020, but got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The movie has been directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Luv Ranjan, Ajay Devgan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar. Besides Nushrratt and Rajkummar, it also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Shukla and Vaibhav Choudhary.

