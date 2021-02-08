Sanjay Dutt was 'angry' on learning of cancer diagnosis, recalls advice on '50-50 chance'

Amid the world battle against COVID-19, there was a setback for Sanjay Dutt when he was diagnosed with cancer last year. The actor showed his fighting spirit and overcame the illness within a few months. He recently opened up on his treatment, stating that his initial reaction to the diagnosis was of anger.

Sanjay Dutt on beating cancer

Sanjay Dutt stated that he initially asked ‘why me’ when he was informed about being diagnosed with cancer. The Khal Nayak star added that he took a quick decision to undergo treatment rather than playing the waiting game. He stated that accepting the disease gave him the courage to fight it.

"When the news was broken, there was a lot of anger inside me and I wondered why me. People take a lot of time to decide how they want to take their treatment further but I had to make a decision quickly because I felt that I didn't have much time. So I accepted my illness and once I did, I thought I'll fight the cancer no matter what," Dutt was quoted as saying at a virtual press conference at an event on World Cancer Day 2021, marked a few days ago.

Dutt credited his doctor, Dr Sewanti Limaye of the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai for his mindset. The doctor shared that he had a sense of calmness when he consulted her for the treatment along with his family. The 61-year-old stated that the motivating words created a positive impact on him.

"It was comforting. There was a time when they told me that it's a 50-50 per cent chance and I want you to be fifty per cent on the positive side of the border. That sentence made a lot of difference to me," he said. Dutt continued, "It was then that I decided to make sure that I'll always be on the brighter side no matter what I have to go through."

Sanjay Dutt’s cancer treatment

Sanjay Dutt had announced in August that he was taking a break from work for his medical treatment, days after being hospitalised. Two months later, on his kids Iqra and Shahraan’s birthday, he announced that he had come out victorious in the battle.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dutt was last seen in the movie Torbaaz. He will next feature in movies like KGF: Chapter 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India next.

