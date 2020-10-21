R Madhavan Completes Coconut Growing Project In Tamil Nadu, Says 'sad To Leave This Place'

R Madhavan on October 20 announced that he completed his coconut growing project in Palani, Tamil Nadu. Sharing this news with his fans, the actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a couple of fo pictures from the project site. R Madhavan said it was satisfying to see the non-hybrid coconut project completed. Take a look at R Madhavan's Twitter post:

R Madhavan completes coconut project in Tamil Nadu

Finally Coconut growing project completed at Palani -Tamil Nadu-So satisfying to see a theory proved. Congratulations and much love to the new local owners-May this be as satisfying to as it was for us-Sad to leave this wonderful holy place .Thank you all at Palani. 🙏🙏❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zMa2JGizyK — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 20, 2020

In this Twitter post, one can spot coconut trees from R Madhavan's site. The actor can also be seen working in the office, along with an associate. R Madhavan simply donned a grey tee with a black cap and safety mask. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor told his followers that after the project completion, he has given the site to new local people. He also wished that the coconut growing project would be as satisfying to them as it was to the actor. R Madhavan felt sad for leaving the wonderful holy place in Palani, Tamil Nadu.

One of the Twitter users asked R Madhavan, 'What variety is that, how to get more info on this project?'. Throwing light on his project, he said that the coconut growing project is a fantastic project. He told the netizen that the coconuts they grew were sweet and aromatic non-hybrid. Madhavan also added that they were pure dwarf variety coconuts on almost barren land. He tweeted, 'Will be putting out an article and paper for all the local farmers soon'. Take a look at the actor's tweet below:

It was a fantastic project in which we grew super sweet and aromatic non Hybrid but pure dwarf variety coconuts on almost barren land. Will be putting out an article and paper for all the local farmers soon. https://t.co/5XLiV7ShW1 pic.twitter.com/5uHoLTs29l — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 20, 2020

Netizens congratulated R Madhavan on the completion of the project. One of the users wrote, 'Congratulations Maddy..! Its such a wonderful holy place.. My mom was working there for more than two yrs. So I often visit there during vacations..Lovely kind respectful people everywhere.. Had Evergreen memories at Palani!!' (sic). Another added, 'I have learnt many about agricultural life and Aromatic coconut farming. Hope will see you again sir. Thank you once again for all'.

We are looking forward to your another visit sir... I heard your stay here but don't know how to meet... Anyway all the best for your upcoming projects... — suresh (@sureshkumarnan1) October 21, 2020

Congrats Sir for completing a project successfully.Cultivating in a Barren land will surely attract interest from all places and the response will be overwhelming.Sir just out of curiosity how did you ideate this project. Im looking forward for the articles😁 please release soon — Chiyaan ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@_Impetus_) October 20, 2020

