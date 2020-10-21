Last Updated:

R Madhavan Completes Coconut Growing Project In Tamil Nadu, Says 'sad To Leave This Place'

R Madhavan had started an initiative of growing non-hybrid coconut project. He recently completed the project in Palani, Tamil Nadu. See pics.

Written By
Riddhi Adsul
R Madhavan

R Madhavan on October 20 announced that he completed his coconut growing project in Palani, Tamil Nadu. Sharing this news with his fans, the actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a couple of fo pictures from the project site. R Madhavan said it was satisfying to see the non-hybrid coconut project completed. Take a look at R Madhavan's Twitter post:

R Madhavan completes coconut project in Tamil Nadu

In this Twitter post, one can spot coconut trees from R Madhavan's site. The actor can also be seen working in the office, along with an associate. R Madhavan simply donned a grey tee with a black cap and safety mask. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor told his followers that after the project completion, he has given the site to new local people. He also wished that the coconut growing project would be as satisfying to them as it was to the actor. R Madhavan felt sad for leaving the wonderful holy place in Palani, Tamil Nadu.

He wrote, 'Finally Coconut growing project completed at Palani -Tamil Nadu-So satisfying to see a theory proved. Congratulations and much love to the new local owners-May this be as satisfying to as it was for us-Sad to leave this wonderful holy place .Thank you all at Palani.' (sic)

One of the Twitter users asked R Madhavan, 'What variety is that, how to get more info on this project?'. Throwing light on his project, he said that the coconut growing project is a fantastic project. He told the netizen that the coconuts they grew were sweet and aromatic non-hybrid. Madhavan also added that they were pure dwarf variety coconuts on almost barren land. He tweeted, 'Will be putting out an article and paper for all the local farmers soon'. Take a look at the actor's tweet below:

Netizens congratulated R Madhavan on the completion of the project. One of the users wrote, 'Congratulations Maddy..! Its such a wonderful holy place.. My mom was working there for more than two yrs. So I often visit there during vacations..Lovely kind respectful people everywhere.. Had Evergreen memories at Palani!!' (sic). Another added, 'I have learnt many about agricultural life and Aromatic coconut farming. Hope will see you again sir. Thank you once again for all'. 

