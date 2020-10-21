R Madhavan Shares Glimpse Of Paramedics Shaking A Leg To 'Sadi Galli'; Watch

Tanu Weds Manu actor R Madhavan took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, to share a hilarious video of paramedics dancing to Sadi Galli from his film Tanu Weds Manu. The song is currently going viral all over and people are sharing memes, videos and much more about the same. Along with the video, the actor also penned a funny note leaving netizens in splits.

Taking to his Instagram handle, R Madhavan shared a funny video of a few paramedics dancing to Sadi Galli from his film Tanu Weds Manu. In the video, a patient can be seen being checked by a doctor and he soon stands up holding his wrist and dances to the beat of the song. Along with him, the doctor and other paramedics also join him in shaking a leg. The paramedics can be seen sporting a PPE kit taking necessary precautions.

Along with the video, the actor penned a funny note on the lines of the video. He wrote, “#saddigalli and one more”. He also added lots of fun emojis. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and could not stop gushing over how hilarious the video is. The post shared by the actor went on to garner heaps of praise and several likes from fans. Some of the commented talking about the video, while some were left speechless and commented with laughing emojis. One of the users wrote, “what is even happening, this is super funny”. While the other one wrote, “Watching the video on repeat”. Check out a few comments below.

By the looks of R Madhavan's Instagram, seems like the actor likes sharing hilarious videos and entertaining netizens with the same. Earlier, R Madhavan posted a fun video that featured Shikhar Dhawan grooving to the beats of the same song, Sadi Gali. Apart from Dhawan, several other cricketers also joined him in dancing the hit song. Along with the video, R Madhavan said that 'he has no reason to feel proud or take credit’. Watch the video below.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film, Maara, directed by Dhilip Kumar. The film also features Shraddha Srinath in a lead role. Sharing a poster of Maara, R Madhavan revealed that the movie is all set to release on December 17, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Check out his post below.

