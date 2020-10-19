R Madhavan Shares Glimpse Of How Shikhar Dhawan Grooves To His Song 'Sadi Gali'; Watch

On Sunday night, R Madhavan took to Instagram and posted a fun video that featured Shikhar Dhawan. As seen in the clip, Shikhar grooved to the beats of Madhavan's song Sadi Gali, from the film, Tanu Weds Manu. Apart from Dhawan, many other cricketers also joined him while dancing.

Sharing the video, R Madhavan expressed that 'he has no reason to feel proud or take credit.' However, 'he feels like it,' mentioned the actor in his caption. "Ha ha ha oh man.. I have no reason to feel proud or take credit but I feel like it ... ha ha ha Thanks @shikhardofficial and @delhicapitals @shreyas41 and gang", he wrote. Take a look at the video below.

Shikhar Dhawan grooves to Sadi Gali

As soon as the post was up, netizens rushed to drop comments on the video. A user wrote 'Best', whereas another fan wrote, 'Such a fun video, these boys'. Many simply dropped laughing emoticons on the video.

On the work front, R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's movie, Nishabdham recently released on Amazon Prime. The suspense thriller opened to mixed reviews from moviegoers. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, the director of the movie, Hemant Madhukar, shared that the first time when he penned the storyline of the film a couple of years back, he didn't have anyone in mind. He mentioned that he started writing the story because he is a huge fan of Pushpak, which came a couple of years back, which is a silent film. So since then, he has wanted to write a thriller and horror with a lot of twists, thrills and fears in the film, stated Hemant.

R Madhavan will also be seen in the upcoming outing, Maara, helmed by Dhilip Kumar. The movie features Shraddha Srinath in the lead. Sharing a poster of the movie, R Madhavan revealed that the film is all set to release on December 19 on Amazon Prime Video. On October 9, R Madavan shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Instagram: here to bring smiles and win hearts with love, watch #MaaraOnPrime this Dec 17."

