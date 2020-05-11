Madhu Chopra's Resemblance With Priyanka Chopra In THIS Throwback Pic Leaves Fans Amused

The Desi Girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas might have been “Daddy's Lil Girl”, but when it comes to her looks, Chopra has inherited the genes of her mother. An online portal recently shared a throwback photograph of the mother-daughter duo from back in the days to prove the same as they compared the striking resemblance of mother Chopra to that of her daughter. It was amusing for a lot of users too as to how a young Madhu Chopra looked quite similar to what Priyanka Chopra looks like today.

Madhu Chopra has a striking resemblance to Priyanka Chopra in this throwback picture, claim fans

Ahead of Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra's 30th birthday last year, Madhu Chopra had shared a throwback picture from back in time to wish her son a happy birthday.

In the photograph shared by Madhu, a young Siddharth dressed in a pink sweatshirt with hems looked nothing less than adorable as he smiled for the camera along with his mother, who was dressed in a red and grey outfit. Soon after she shared the photograph, a lot of Priyanka Chopra's fans started noticing how similar Madhu Chopra used to look back then to her daughter now.

One user tagged Priyanka Chopra in the comment section of the post and wrote, "you look so much like your mom" while another wrote, "wow, you look like your mom Pri when she was young". While everyone was obsessing over Madhu's resemblance to Priyanka, a user expressed his amusement by writing "Wow, when Pri was younger she resembled her brother, now she resembles you". Check out the comments below:

The Sky is Pink actor recently took to Instagram to wish her beloved mother on the occasion of Mother's Day by sharing a compilation of photos portraying their journey over these years.

In the compilation video which she shared, Priyanka also added this throwback picture with a streak of other pictures. She captioned the post writing, "Mother’s Day! Happy Mother’s Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom."

(Image credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Madhu Chopra Instagram)

