Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi Tie The Knot In Intimate Ceremony, Bride Says 'I'm Complete'

Producer Madhu Mantena and author Ira Trivedi are officially married. The first photos of the couple as husband and wife are circulating online. The couple tied the knot today (June 11) in Mumbai.

The couple got married in an intimate affair. They tied the knot in a traditional ceremony. Ira Trivedi took to her social media to share pictures from the ceremony. She captioned the post, "I'm complete now".

The bride, Ira Trivedi looked angelic in a pink saree. She chose to go easy on accessories to keep the look classic. Mantena on the other hand, made a dapper groom in a classic off-white kurta and dhoti set.

(Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi tie the knot in a traditional ceremony on June 11. Image: Ira Trivedi/Instagram)

(Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi hae been dating for a while. Image: Ira Trivedi/Instagram)

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi host pre-wedding festivities

(The bride and groom on their mehendi night. Image: Varinder Chawla)

The author-producer duo started celebrations of their matrimonial union a day prior to the actual ceremony. On June 10, the couple hosted an intimate mehendi ceremony in the city. The bride wore a pink and silver lehenga while the Queen producer kept it casual in off-white kurta pyjamas set.

Though the mehendi celebration was intimate, it was not free of celebrities. Actors who featured in movies produced by Mantena as well as famous directors and screenwriters showed up at the pre-wedding festivities. In attendance were Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao and several others.

Madhu Mantena ties the knot for the second time

(Madhu Mantena with ex-wife Masaba Gupta Image:Twitter)

This is not the first time the Bollywood producer is getting tied in holy matrimony. He has been previously married to designer Masaba Gupta. The couple had a court marriage in 2015 and got divorced after 4 years in 2019.