Madhubala's Sister Opens Up About Her Tragic Life & Affair With Dilip Kumar

Madhubala was one of the finest beauties in Indian cinema, yet had the ugliest fate when it came to her love life. Madhubala's sister Madhur Bhushan recently opened up about her sister’s tragic life. In an interview with an entertainment magazine, Madhur Bhushan detailed her sister's life and also talked about her affair with Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar in detail.

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar's love story detailed

Madhubala was considered to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The Mughal-E-Azam actor was also known for her beauty and grace. Madhubala is still regarded as one of the most talented actors Bollywood has ever witnessed.

Recently, according to an interview given to an entertainment magazine, Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan opened up about her sister’s career, personal life, and failed relationships. In this interview, her sister also detailed her relationship with Kishore Kumar and Dilip Kumar. At first, she highlighted Madhubala's relationship with Premnath.

She said that her Apa (Madhubala) first fell in love with Premnath. Their relationship lasted six months but they broke up on grounds of religion. Premnath allegedly asked her to convert and she refused. The next relationship was with Dilip Kumar. She revealed that Madhubala met Bhaijan (Dilip Kumar) on the sets of Tarana. They later worked in Sangdil, Amar, and Mughal-e-Azam. It was a nine-year-long affair. They even got engaged. His sister (Dilip Kumar’s sister) had come with a chunni as a custom. Madhur Bhushan also revealed that Dilip Kumar was a Pathan.

Madhubala's sister further clarified that her father never stopped Madhubala and Dilip Kumar from getting married. She said that contrary to reports, their father never stopped Madhubala from getting married. The family already had enough money by then and were financially secure. Bhushan revealed that Dilip Kumar also gave due respect to all of Madhubala's siblings and addressed them with "aap". She added that Madhubala and Dilip Kumar would go for long drives and would also chat at their house.

Talking about why Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's relationship ended, Madhur Bhushan said that it ended because of a court case during their film Naya Daur. Due to some violence occurring during a shooting, Madhubala's father wanted the location to be changed. But Dilip Kumar allegedly did not support Madhubala's father and called him "a dictator" in open court. This was the final nail to the coffin and ended their relationship, said Bhushan.

While talking about Dilip Kumar, Madhur Bhushan said that she and her family loved and respected him. But they just questioned his love for their sister and wanted to ask him why he did not support their family during the court case. She also added that Dilip Kumar had the option of staying neutral or just changing the location. Post Madhubala- Dilip Kumar's breakup, Madhur revealed that the young star used to cry a lot. She also tried to mend their relationship but Dilip Kumar allegedly told Madhubala that he would marry her if she leaves her father.

Madhur Bhushan also said that Madhubala was one of the only earning members of the family Her sister started singing and dancing right from the age of 7 and that helped her land her first role in the film Basant. Madhubala reportedly remained the only earning member of the family till the end.

Post her break up with Dilip Kumar, Madhubala got involved with singer and actor Kishore Kumar. While discussing Madhubala's relationship with Kishore Kumar, Bhushan said that she got involved with him during his divorce proceedings with Ruma Devi Guha Thakurta. According to Madhur Bhushan, Kishore Kumar's singing and comic sense might have attracted her sister to him. She further added that Madhubala and Kishore Kumar's affair lasted for three years. They worked in films like Chalti Ka Naam Gadi and Half Ticket. The co-stars got married in 1960. Soon, they flew to London and Madhubala got to know that she had only two years to live.

Bhushan revealed that Kishore Kumar left Madhubala after her diagnosis. He allegedly said that he cannot look after her since he is always busy with his outdoor shoots. But apparently Madhubala wanted to be with Kishore Kumar. Bhushan also clarified that Kishore Kumar never abused her and also took care of her medical expenses. Their marriage lasted for nine years. After her diagnosis of ventricular septal defect, she continued shooting.

She suffered heavily during her Mughale-E-Azam shoots. Her dedication for her craft was visible from the fact that Madhubala chose to starve herself for Mughal-E-Azam's jail scenes. Madhur Bhushan recalled that Madhubala was confined to her bed for nine years and was reduced to "bones and skin". She wanted to live and survive. But this legendary actor passed away at the age of 36.

