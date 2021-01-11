Urvashi Rautela To Be Seen In A Remake Of Madhubala's Hit Song 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si'

Actor Urvashi Rautela is all set to feature in the remake of the song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, which starred Madhubala in the lead role. She will also be seen giving her vocals to the upcoming version of the famous Kishore Kumar song. In a recent interaction, Urvashi Rautela spoke about the upcoming musical piece and how excited she is to be a part of it. She also spoke highly of actor Madhubala who possessed multiple talents.

Urvashi Rautela’s upcoming song

Actor Urvashi Rautela recently announced that she will be a part of a new version of the classic RD Burman song, Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si. She said, “It is truly a culmination of one of my dreams, stepping into the legendary and beauty icon Madhubala Ji shoes and that too for Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si which is a classic cult song altogether and giving my own vocals along with Kishore Kumar Sir's original voice. I mean this year truly has started on a very bang-on note for me. Madhubala Ji was an icon for Indian cinema who mesmerised audiences not only with her exquisite beauty but also with her ability to render some of the deepest emotions on-screen. With her remarkable acting skills and timeless beauty, she created a mark for herself and is remembered till date."

Urvashi Rautela also revealed that they are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the classic film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and honouring its iconic music is another way of celebrating this day. She said, “We are also celebrating 60 golden years of Chalti ka Naam Gaadi which released in 1958, so this is a remake of a song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, the most iconic song which is created by Viral Motani, composed by R.D Burman Sir and sung by Kishore Kumar Sir so I am more than elated to give my vocals to this song and am so happy and excited.”

On the work front, she will be seen in an upcoming thriller film named Black Rose. She was previously spotted playing the key role in Virgin Bhanupriya, which received mixed reviews from the audience.

