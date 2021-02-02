Madhur Bhandarkar Celebrates 14 Years Of 'Traffic Signal'; Thanks Actors And Technicians

Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar who is known to showcase real-life stories through his films recently celebrated 14 years of the National Award film Traffic Signal. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared several BTS pictures from the sets of the film that showed the entire star cast including Kunal Kemmu, Neetu Chandra, Ranvir Shorey, and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film as the name suggests revolves around the life of those living at that traffic signal in Mumbai. While celebrating the special day, Madhur thanked all the technicians, crew, and the entire team for making this possible.

Madhur Bhandarkar celebrates 14 years of Traffic Signal

The BTS pictures shared by the Fashion filmmaker showed the cast getting ready for the film as the director explains the scenes. Madhur captioned the post and wrote, “National Award film #TrafficSignal today complete’s 14 years. Thanks to @ShailendraS7 and all my Actors & technicians to put in the hard work for such a remarkable film.”

The story of the film focused on the life of the street beggars that used to daily stand at one famous traffic signal in Mumbai. Several people do odd jobs at the traffic signal to make ends meet. However, they get caught up in a chain of events that threatens the very source of their livelihood was the plot of the film. The film had received two National Awards for Best direction and for the best make-up artist in 2008.

Madhur Bhandarkar recently announced his next venture. Titled India Lockdown, the film will revolve around the time when the country witnessed a lockdown courtesy, coronavirus pandemic. While Madhur Bhandarkar's last project was Indu Sarkar in 2017, he is all set to dive into the filming of his latest film. An eminent film critic, Taran Adarsh, recently shared some images from the inaugural rituals of the shoot of Madhur Bhandarkar's new movie India Lockdown. Madhur's newest directorial, India Lockdown, is set to have a brilliant star cast. Stars like Prakash Belawadi, Sai Tamhankar, Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, and Zarin Shihab will be seen playing key roles in the film.

