Shweta Basu Prasad Details Extensive Prep For Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown'

The lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic had stopped various businesses and caused losses to many. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film India Lockdown is going to summarise these hardships faced by people belonging to various sections of society. Shweta Basu Prasad who plays the role of a sex worker in the film had visited a real red-light area to understand her role better. Read ahead to know more details.

Shweta Basu Prasad visits the red-light area for Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown

According to a report by Telly Chakker, Shweta visited Kamathipura in Mumbai with Madhur Bhandarkar a fortnight ago to prepare for her role in the film She has said that she likes to delve deep into the characters she plays on the screen. She also believes that unless she will not research more about the character the audience will not engage with it either. Shweta also said that she writes an extensive backstory for the characters.

Shweta elaborated that she plays the character of Mehrunissa, who is a sex worker. She was told by Madhur Bhandarkar that her language is was too polished for the part that she is playing. This is the reason why she and Bhandarkar went to Kamathipura to understand how much she has to change her language and get a hang of other variations. She further added that the sex workers had several overwhelming stories with regard to how the lockdown had affected their lives. She also has described the experience of going to the area as an experience of a lifetime. India Lockdown cast includes Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar and Aahana Kumra among others.

Shweta Basu Prasad’s movies

Shweta predominantly has been a part of Hindi, Tamil and Telegu language films. Some of her most popular movies are Makdee, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! Darna Zaroori Hai, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and The Tashkent Files. Her popular south movies are Kalavar King, Nuvvekkadunte Nenakkadunta, Chandhamama and Raa Raa. She has also starred in several web series like Gangsters, Hostages and High. She also starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan in a romantic comedy series Comedy Couple. The movie is available for streaming on Zee 5.

Image courtesy- @shwetaprasadbasu11 Instagram

