Prateik Babbar Joins 'forces' With His 'maestro' Madhur Bhandarkar For 'India Lockdown'

On February 10, 2021, Prateik Babbar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of a statement confirming his upcoming project India Lockdown. In the statement, Team Madhur Bhandarkar Entertainment can be seen welcoming Prateik as the film went on floors. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who rose to fame with Fashion and Chandni Bar has also released the first poster of the film. Take a look at Prateik’s warm welcome on the sets of India Lockdown.

Madhur Bhandarkar warmly welcomes Prateik Babbar on board

In the picture, a letter can be found which warmly welcomes Prateik on board. While roping in the Ek Deewana Tha actor, Team Bhandarkar Entertainment wrote, “Dear Prateik… We are extremely happy to have you on the film, ‘India Lockdown’. As we proceed with the shoot, we are sure you will enjoy the shoot and also give your best with your wholehearted participation. ‘Welcome on board! -Team Bhandarkar Entertainment”. In the post, the place tagged is India- Mumbai. While sharing the picture, Prateik captioned it as, “a story that needs to be told! Honoured to join forces with our maestro!”

As soon as the picture was uploaded, his fans were quick to like the post and expressed their excitement. Siddharth Kher commented, “Bhai bhai bhaiiiiii” with several fire emoticons. Anup Soni too dropped several thumbs-up emoticons. Alan Fenandes congratulated him and called him ‘brother’ in his comments while also dropped several clapping hands emoji. A fan commented, “You're on fire. Proud of you, dude”. Another fan wrote, “Many congratulations brother” with a 100 per cent emoji.

Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, India Lockdown is reportedly inspired by true events that occurred during the COVID-19 related lockdown. The reality-based film alongside Prateik, features Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and ZarinShihab in the essential roles. On January 21, 2021, the filmmaker took to his official Twitter handle and released the first poster of the film. In the poster, a big lock can be seen dominating the frame where various people from different phases of life appear. From across the social strata, the poster looks at important aspects of people’s lives’ struggle with their daily chores during the lockdown.

