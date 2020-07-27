Madhur Bhandarkar Felt Like His 'professional Obituary Was Written' After 1st Film Flopped

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar by his own admission has stayed isolated and away from the various groups in Bollywood. In a recent interview with a news organisation, Madhur Bhandarkar revealed why he was so distant from the rest of the Bollywood film industry. Madhur Bhandarkar shockingly revealed that groupism was a 100 per cent reality in the industry.

Madhur Bhandarkar on Bollywood groups and how they treat new faces in the industry

In his recent interview, Madhur Bhandarkar talked about how he never formed any groups or lobbies in Bollywood. Madhur Bhandarkar revealed that his very first film, Trishakti, was a flop. After the flop, everyone immediately deserted him and did not want to talk to him anymore. They felt like he was bad luck as his first film was a flop.

Madhur Bhandarkar added that both actors and directors treated him this way. He also stated that the Bollywood film industry is very cruel. Madhur Bhandarkar further talked about how things were difficult for him as an outsider. When his first film flopped, people who were not even that big would stop taking his calls.

He added that it was very difficult for him to get a foothold. Some people even told him that his career was over. Madhur Bhandarkar then stated that his "professional obituary" was written the day Trishakti flopped.

Madhur Bhandarkar also talked about the various things people told him to do after his first failure. He revealed that he was advised to work with Ram Gopal Varma. Meanwhile, his parents slammed him and asked him why he returned from Dubai. Madhur genuinely thought that his career was over.

Madhur Bhandarkar also revealed that nepotism was a reality in Bollywood. He felt like insiders got more chances as they were related to a lineage or the film fraternity.

Further, Madhur Bhandarkar revealed that he got his breakthrough with his second film, Chandni Bar. However, the director claimed that the time between his first and second film was “humiliating”. Madhur Bhandarkar remembered going to parties where no one would talk to him. He did not even receive invitations for these events, but he was a fighter and wanted to make a comeback. So when people would not take his calls, he would approach them in person.

