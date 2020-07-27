Today’s News: Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s Twitter War, Aishwarya Rai’s Health & More

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. It has also rekindled the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Further, actor Kangana Ranaut’s interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has also stirred the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Today’s news includes Kangana Ranaut and Tapsee Pannu’s Twitter banter and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s health report. Here is the latest Bollywood news of July 27, 2020.

Kangana Ranaut accuses Tapsee Pannu of posting a fake edited video:

Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu have constantly been engaging in a Twitter banter ever since Kangana gave an interview to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami. Recently, Ranaut took to Twitter to claim that Taapsee Pannu had shared a half-edited video of hers. She also thanked a Twitter user for pointing out the mistake. You can check out Kangana Ranaut's tweets here:

The video shared by Tapsee wad edited. Actually Kangana had to choose between ranbir and ranveer pic.twitter.com/jA6WZf0zvH — Kaustav (@Kaustav72317452) July 27, 2020

Thank you @Ssumier for pointing this out, best film isn’t equivalent to best performance, Kangana’s list of best performances of 2019 does not change, but when a film gets rewarded for its true potential invariably everyone benefits, setting the record straight again..(contd) https://t.co/A3iSdHAlBs — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 27, 2020

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s health update:

According to a recent update, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya Bachchan have tested negative for COVID-19 virus. The mother and daughter have hence been discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. When the two were initially tested positive for the virus, they decided to home-quarantine themselves. However, they were later shifted to Nanavati hospital amidst health concerns. This news was shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband, Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share this news. You can check out the tweet here:

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Apurva Asrani calls out a news publication for mocking Sushant Singh Rajput:

Recently, Apurva Asrani took to Twitter to call out a news publication for mocking Sushant Singh Rajput. To support Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Asrani shared a news article from 2017 that criticized him. You can check out Apurva Asrani’s Tweet here:

Sushant Singh Rajput: To cure a sane man is way more difficult than curing ones own insanity.



DNA Aftr hrs: Clearly MR Rajput, tweets like these are making us question your sanity.



In 2017, DNA compiled brilliant quotes from SSR & spun them all to make him seem insane. Do read. pic.twitter.com/kkusmJF7Oi — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) July 27, 2020

Ajit Pawar's son demands CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case:

Ajit Pawar's son Parth recently wrote to Maharashtra’s Home Ministry. Ajit Pawar's son requested the Ministry to initiate a probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. This news comes after Maharashtra’s Home Ministry ruled out CBI probe in the case. You can check out the Tweet here:

With the whole country, especially youth, seeking a proper investigation into the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput, I urged Hon. @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji to take national emotions into consideration & initiate a CBI investigation.@HMOIndia @AmitShah @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/NvHk4wH8nV — Parth Pawar (@parthajitpawar) July 27, 2020

Aryama Sundaram On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case:

The Senior Supreme Court advocate, Aryama Sundaram recently shed some light on Sushant Singh Rajput’s cause of death. Aryama Sundaram’s interview with the Republic Media Editor-in-chief threw light on Sushant Singh Rajput’s cause of death. Aryama Sundaram said, “To start with 'death by hanging' is itself not conclusive of a suicide. There are enough cases and more where people have been strangled and the scene is created to show he has committed suicide".

Tiger Shroff thanks fans for supporting him in the nepotism debate:

Tiger Shroff recently took to Twitter to thank his fans a.k.a 'Tigerians' for their support. Tiger was recently accused of being a product of nepotism by the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In response to this, Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff took to Twitter to take a stand for her son. Tiger Shroff's Tweet read, "Thank you Tigerians for your constant love and support. Nothing you guys do goes unnoticed. Thanks for always being the fuel to my fire and the wind beneath my wings. Can't wait to see u all again lots of love always".

