Madhur Bhandarkar Quiz: On The Filmmaker's Birthday, Find Out How Well You Know Him

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar celebrates his 52nd birthday today, on August 26. He initially worked in a video cassette library in Khar, a suburb of Mumbai. This gave him access to a large collection of movies and he studied film-making through it. After trying his skills with small-time filmmakers as an assistant, Bhandarkar landed up as an assistant to Ram Gopal Varma.
He even played his first cameo in his 1995 film Rangeela where he was the associate director to Ram Gopal Varma. Madhur Bhandarkar then made his directorial debut with the movie Trishakti. He gained major recognition with his movies like Chandni Bar, Page 3 and Fashion.
The filmmaker is also an awardee of Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour by the Government of India. Madhur was conferred PL Deshpande Award a.k.a. Zenith Asia Award for significantly shaping the film making culture with his unique works and he has been described as 'the Film Maker of the First Decade of the 21st Century'. On the occasion of Madhur Bhandarkar’s birthday, here is a quiz based on his journey till now.
