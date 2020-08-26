Last Updated:

Madhur Bhandarkar Quiz: On The Filmmaker's Birthday, Find Out How Well You Know Him

Madhur Bhandarkar is celebrating his birthday today, August 24. Here is a Madhur Bhandarkar quiz based on his journey in Bollywood. Take a look.

Aditi Sharma
Madhur Bhandarkar quiz

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar celebrates his 52nd birthday today, on August 26. He initially worked in a video cassette library in Khar, a suburb of Mumbai. This gave him access to a large collection of movies and he studied film-making through it. After trying his skills with small-time filmmakers as an assistant, Bhandarkar landed up as an assistant to Ram Gopal Varma.

He even played his first cameo in his 1995 film Rangeela where he was the associate director to Ram Gopal Varma. Madhur Bhandarkar then made his directorial debut with the movie Trishakti. He gained major recognition with his movies like Chandni Bar, Page 3 and Fashion.

The filmmaker is also an awardee of Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour by the Government of India. Madhur was conferred PL Deshpande Award a.k.a. Zenith Asia Award for significantly shaping the film making culture with his unique works and he has been described as 'the Film Maker of the First Decade of the 21st Century'. On the occasion of Madhur Bhandarkar’s birthday, here is a quiz based on his journey till now.

Madhur Bhandarkar quiz

1. Which among these marks the directorial debut of Madhur Bhandarkar?

  • Chandni Bar
  • Page 3
  • Trishakti
  • Fashion

2. Which movie earned Madhur Bhandarkar a National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues?

  • Page 3
  • Fashion
  • Chandni Bar
  • Traffic Signal

3. In which year Madhur Bhandarkar won Padma Shri award?

  • 2012
  • 2013
  • 2014
  • 2016

4. Madhur Bhandarkar represented India in which International film festival?

  • Berlin Film Festival
  • BRICS film festival
  • BAFTA
  • Cannes film festival

5. Which Madhur Bhandarkar movie featured Konkana Sen?

  • Traffic Signal
  • Chandni Bar
  • Page 3
  • Fashion

6. Madhur Bhandarkar assisted which filmmaker at the start of his career?

  • Anurag Kashyap
  • Raj Kapoor
  • Yash Chopra
  • Ram Gopal Varma

7. Which Madhur Bhandarkar movie featured Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut?

  • Page 3
  • Traffic Signal
  • Rangeela
  • Fashion

8. Bipasha Basu portrayed the role of an antagonist in which Madhur Bhandarkar movie?

  • Rangeela
  • Fashion
  • Traffic Signal
  • Corporate

9. Which among these is not a Madhur Bhandarkar movie?

  • Sarkar
  • Indu Sarkar
  • Calendar Girls
  • Jail

10. Which Madhur Bhandarkar movie featured Kirti Kulhari?

  • Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji
  • Jail
  • Indu Sarkar
  • Calendar Girls

Madhur Bhandarkar quiz -answers

  • Trishakti
  • Chandni Bar
  •  2016
  • BRICS film festival
  • Page 3
  • Ram Gopal Varma
  • Fashion
  • Corporate
  • Sarkar
  • Indu Sarkar

