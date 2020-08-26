Madhur Bhandarkar Quiz: On The Filmmaker's Birthday, Find Out How Well You Know Him

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar celebrates his 52nd birthday today, on August 26. He initially worked in a video cassette library in Khar, a suburb of Mumbai. This gave him access to a large collection of movies and he studied film-making through it. After trying his skills with small-time filmmakers as an assistant, Bhandarkar landed up as an assistant to Ram Gopal Varma.

He even played his first cameo in his 1995 film Rangeela where he was the associate director to Ram Gopal Varma. Madhur Bhandarkar then made his directorial debut with the movie Trishakti. He gained major recognition with his movies like Chandni Bar, Page 3 and Fashion.

The filmmaker is also an awardee of Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour by the Government of India. Madhur was conferred PL Deshpande Award a.k.a. Zenith Asia Award for significantly shaping the film making culture with his unique works and he has been described as 'the Film Maker of the First Decade of the 21st Century'. On the occasion of Madhur Bhandarkar’s birthday, here is a quiz based on his journey till now.

Madhur Bhandarkar quiz

1. Which among these marks the directorial debut of Madhur Bhandarkar?

Chandni Bar

Page 3

Trishakti

Fashion

2. Which movie earned Madhur Bhandarkar a National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues?

Page 3

Fashion

Chandni Bar

Traffic Signal

3. In which year Madhur Bhandarkar won Padma Shri award?

2012

2013

2014

2016

4. Madhur Bhandarkar represented India in which International film festival?

Berlin Film Festival

BRICS film festival

BAFTA

Cannes film festival

5. Which Madhur Bhandarkar movie featured Konkana Sen?

Traffic Signal

Chandni Bar

Page 3

Fashion

6. Madhur Bhandarkar assisted which filmmaker at the start of his career?

Anurag Kashyap

Raj Kapoor

Yash Chopra

Ram Gopal Varma

7. Which Madhur Bhandarkar movie featured Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut?

Page 3

Traffic Signal

Rangeela

Fashion

8. Bipasha Basu portrayed the role of an antagonist in which Madhur Bhandarkar movie?

Rangeela

Fashion

Traffic Signal

Corporate

9. Which among these is not a Madhur Bhandarkar movie?

Sarkar

Indu Sarkar

Calendar Girls

Jail

10. Which Madhur Bhandarkar movie featured Kirti Kulhari?

Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji

Jail

Indu Sarkar

Calendar Girls

Madhur Bhandarkar quiz -answers

Trishakti

Chandni Bar

2016

BRICS film festival

Page 3

Ram Gopal Varma

Fashion

Corporate

Sarkar

Indu Sarkar

