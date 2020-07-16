Madhur Bhandarkar Reveals What Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Do After 'Chhichhore'; Read

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death is still being investigated by the Mumbai Police. The renowned actor took his own life on June 14, 2020, for unknown reasons. In a recent interview with a news portal, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to take a long 5-6 month break after playing the lead role in the popular film Chhichhore.

Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly wanted to take a 5-6 month break after Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore

Also Read | Sunny Leone Celebrates Three Years Of Motherhood, Pens Heartfelt Note For Daughter Nisha

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen on the big screen in Nitesh Tiwari’s hit film Chhichhore. In a recent interview with a news portal, Madhur Bhandarkar claimed that the late actor wanted to take a long break after he finished filming for Chhichhore. Further, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar mentioned that it was very unusual for an actor to go back to theatres when he was being offered good films. However, Madhur Bhandarkar also stated that it was very commendable on Sushant Singh Rajput's part.

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna Shares Nitara's Book Reading Pic, Recalls Her Encounter With Author Murthy

Chhichhore is a comedy-drama film directed by Nitesh Tiwari that was released on September 6, 2019. The film was a massive success and earned over ₹215 crores for a budget of around ₹50 crores. Chhichhore starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role as Anirudh "Anni" Pathak. The role of the female lead, Maya Sharma Pathak, was played by actor Shraddha Kapoor. Other prominent actors in the film were Mohammad Samad, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar.

Also Read | Salman Khan Wishes His "Tigress" Katrina Kaif On Her Birthday, See Picture

After Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput acted in Dil Bechara. Unfortunately, Sushant Singh Rajput took his own life before Dil Bechara's release, making it the last film to star the actor. Dil Bechara's release was also pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is now set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Dil Bechara is a Hindi remake of John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The movie is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is produced by Fox Star Studios. Alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the film also stars debutant Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan, Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, Milind Gunaji, and Javed Jaffrey.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen 'caught' By Rohman Shawl As She Sees His 'heart-opening' Moment With Alisah

[Promo from Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.