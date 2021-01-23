Madhur Bhandarkar's New Film 'India Lockdown' Goes On Floors

Madhur Bhandarkar has finally announced his next venture. Titled India Lockdown, the film will revolve around the time when the country witnessed a lockdown courtesy, coronavirus pandemic. Madhur Bhandarkar is an extremely popular name in Indian cinema. He is largely known for his work as a director in the Bollywood industry and his most well-known directorial films include Page 3, Traffic Signal and Fashion. While Madhur Bhandarkar's last project was Indu Sarkar in 2017, he is all set to dive into the filming of his latest film. An eminent film critic, Taran Adarsh, recently shared some images from the inaugural rituals of the shoot of Madhur Bhandarkar's new movie India Lockdown.

Mahurat Ceremony of 'India Lockdown'

On the morning of January 23, 2021, Taran Adarsh, revealed that the shooting of Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming film was ready to kick-start anytime now. He recently took to Twitter to share a few photos from the 'Mahurat' ceremony of Madhur Bhandarkar's new movie titled India Lockdown. He mentioned in the caption of his tweet that the co-producers of the film, Pradeep Jain and Pranav Jain, were also present during the rituals of the ceremony along with Madhur. In the photos, India Lockdown's cast members such as Prakash Belawadi and Sai Tamhankar were also seen posing with the director of the film.

MADHUR BHANDARKAR STARTS SHOOT... #MadhurBhandarkar commences shoot of his next venture #IndiaLockdown... Mahurat ceremony held prior to the shoot, which was attended by Pradeep Jain and Pranav Jain, who produce the film along with Madhur. pic.twitter.com/6wyIU2R1Fp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2021

'India Lockdown' cast

Madhur's newest directorial, India Lockdown, is set to have a brilliant star cast. We will witness exceptionally talented and versatile actors such as Prakash Belawadi, Sai Tamhankar, Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, and Zarin Shihab in pivotal roles. India Lockdown cast members namely Sai, Prateik, Aahana, Zarin, and Shweta also shared the teaser poster of the film recently. While not much has been revealed about the details of the film yet, the India Lockdown cast appears to be very strong.

'India Lockdown' release date

Right around the time as Taran's tweet, director and co-producer of India Lockdown, Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted the same photos. He captioned it saying the shooting of the film had started. Although the commencement of the film's shoot has already been announced, there has been no revelation about a tentative India Lockdown release date. Even the star case has clearly stated that they cannot disclose much about this new project.

Madhur Bhandarkar is returning to the director's seat after a gap of many years. The movie, as the name suggests, will revolve around the country's initial lockdown period and how citizens tackled it. Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown is yet to get a release date.

