Madhuri Dixit's To Resume Filming Soon For Her OTT Debut In The City Of Nashik

Madhuri Dixit is all set to feature in her very first web series. This upcoming Netflix series will be produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and will star Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. The filming for this web series began in March of this year, however, the production process came to a halt after the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by the government.

Now that the government has allowed producers to resume shooting, Madhuri Dixit will soon return to filming her very first web series. According to a recent report by MiD-Day, Madhuri Dixit will resume filming for the web series in Nashik. The crew will follow safety guidelines with a lean crew.

Madhuri Dixit' OTT debut to resume filming soon

Speaking to MiD-Day, a source revealed that the show's makers have decided to take the 15-day shoot to Nashik. He added that the makers intended to film with a lean crew, adopting the bio-bubble module. The makers have also decided to rent a bungalow in the area and the production team is currently building the set.

According to the source who spoke to MiD-Day, Madhuri Dixit and the rest of the cast will drive down to Nashik by the end of October or by early November. This upcoming web series has been titled Actress, though this name seems to be a tentative title. The show will be a suspense thriller family drama about a rich family from the film industry.

The web series will tell the story of an actor who vanishes mysteriously. Her disappearance becomes a big public scandal as fans wonder what really happened to her. Due to the public spotlight, dark secrets about the star's family are revealed to the masses. The showrunner for Madhuri Dixit's series will be Shri Rao. Bejoy Nambiar is one of the directors who will work for the show.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit featured in Kalank. The movie released in 2019 and was directed by Abhishek Varman. The movie also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Khemu.

[image source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram]

