'Tridev' Cast: From Naseeruddin Shah And Sunny Deol To Madhuri DIxit; See Full List

Tridev is a 1989 action thriller helmed by Rajiv Rai. The movie features Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani and Sonam in the lead roles. The movie was critically acclaimed and won three Filmfare Awards at the 35th Filmfare Awards in the year 1990. Moreover, the movie was later remade in Telugu as Nakshatra Poratam, with Suman, Bhanuchander, and Arun Pandian in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Chitrangda Singh Flaunts Her New Hairdo; Thanks Her Stylist For The Look

Cast of Tridev

Naseeruddin Shah as Jay Singh

Born on July 20, 1950, Naseeruddin Shah is an actor and stage actor-director who predominantly works in the Hindi film industry. The actor has won numerous awards in his career, which includes three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and an award at the Venice Film Festival. Besides this, the Government of India has honoured him with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan awards for his contributions to Indian cinema.

Sunny Deol as Inspector Karan Saxena

Ajay Singh Deol, better known as Sunny Deol, is an actor, director, producer, and politician. The actor is known for his work in Bollywood and has won two National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. He made his debut opposite fellow debutante Amrita Singh in the movie Betaab, for which he received a Filmfare Best Actor Award nomination. Since then, he went on to star in numerous successful films from the 1980s to 1990s. Some of his acclaimed movies are Damini – Lightning, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), and many more.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi And Guru Randhawa's New Song 'Nach Meri Rani' Hits The Right Chords

Jackie Shroff as Ravi Mathur

Jai Kishan Kakubhai, better known as "Jackie" Shroff was born on February 1, 1957. He is a well-known actor and has been in the Bollywood industry for four decades. As of 2020, he has appeared in over 220 films in more than 10 languages. The actor has won four Filmfare Awards among several other accolades. Besides this, he has also appeared in several successful short films.

Madhuri Dixit as Divya Mathur

Madhuri Dixit Nene is an actor, producer, television personality and a music artist. One of the most popular actors of Bollywood, she has appeared in over 70 Bollywood films. She is the recipient of many awards including six Filmfare Awards. The actor has even featured seven times on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In the year 2008, the Government of India awarded Dhak Dhak fame Madhuri with Padma Shri, which is the fourth highest civilian honour of the country.

Another star cast of the movie

Sonam as Renuka

Sangeeta Bijlani as Natasha Tejani

Chandrashekhar... as Politician

Anupam Kher as Commissioner Mathur

Amrish Puri as Bhujang/Bhairav Singh

Raza Murad as Mantriji

Dalip Tahil as Don

Sharat Saxena as Inspector Suraj Singh

Tej Sapru as Bhujang's Son Goga

Dan Dhanoa as Bhujang's Son Ranga

Rajesh Vivek as Raghav

Anjana Mumtaz as Sudha Mathur

Yunus Parvez as Film Director

Subbiraj as Judge Saxena

Satyajeet as Inspector Tripathi

Shekhar Suman as Shrikant Verma

Vijayendra Ghatge as Ramesh Tejani

Ajit Vachhani as Don's Lawyer

Sulabha Deshpande as Jaisingh Mausi, Special Appearance Cameo Role

ALSO READ: Remember When Smita Patil Had A Premonition About Amitabh Bachchan?

ALSO READ: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Komal Hathi Shares Navratri Celebration Plans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.