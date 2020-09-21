Unseen Pic Of The Day: Madhuri Dixit Is A Carbon-copy Of Her Mom Snehlata Dixit; See Pic

Madhuri Dixit draws netizens' attention whenever she posts something on social media. Be it her selfies or her adorable family photos, these posts always leave fans in ‘awe’ whenever they are up. Fans recently came across an adorable throwback picture of the actor along with her mother, Snehlata Dixit where the mother and daughter resemble each other a lot, and the fans did not fail to notice that.

In the left-hand side picture, Snehlata can be seen giving a candid pose. She can be seen wearing a black and white saree and also opted for a two braided hairdo, well-done brows, dark lips. She also completed the look with a bindi, floral studded earrings and a mangalsutra. In the right-hand side picture, Madhuri Dixit can be seen donning a pink outfit and opted for sleek braids with flowers, well-done brows, dreamy eye makeup and glossy lips. Take a look at the post below.

Several fans commented on this post. The post garnered heaps of praise and several likes from fans. Some users praised the actor for her good looks and beauty, while some were surprised to see her mother’s picture. One of the users wrote, “Mam your mom is very beautiful”, while the other one wrote, “Same to same”. Take a look at a few more comments from fans below.

Apart from this post, the actor herself goes on to share several glamourous pictures on her social media handle. She often goes on to give glimpses of her personal life on her social media handle. Recently, Madhuri shared a candid picture of herself. Fans also showered their love by liking and commenting on her picture. Take a look.

On the work front

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Abhishek Verman's Kalank, alongside an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. The actor will be seen next in an upcoming Netflix series. This upcoming web series will mark the debut of Madhuri Dixit in the web series department. She had also recently collaborated with Netflix in the Marathi drama called 15th August.

