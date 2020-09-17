Madhuri Dixit Sets Up Kitchen Garden With Family, Says 'together We See It Grow'

Madhuri Dixit recently shared a video where husband Dr Shriram Nene and their sons Arin and Ryan having a quality time planting saplings together. The family seemed to be enjoying their lockdown time together by prepping their own kitchen garden. Take a look.

Madhuri Dixit tries out setting up a kitchen garden with family this lockdown

In the video, the whole family could be seen filling up their empty trays with soil and seeds, while the miny planters and trays were marked with their respective herb names. The video also showcased a clear before and after pics of their kitchen garden as well.

Madhuri Dixit shared the post today captioning it as “Setting up my kitchen garden together with the family. Never stop trying your hand at something new and interesting. #ExperiencesOverThings". She also stated “Together we plant, together we see it grow,” as could be seen in the video. Take a look.

Madhuri Dixit's lockdown updates via her Instagram posts

Apart from sharing trivia from her previous projects and celebrating milestones, the 53-year-old actor has kept her fans updated about her life. In one of her recent posts, she shared the BTS of the time she was making modaks on Ganesh Chaturthi and some posts where she spends her time with her pet dog. A few months ago, Madhuri and her son Arin were also seen in a virtual fundraising concert for Coronavirus, called I, For India. She sang Ed Sheeran's Perfect while Arin took over the piano.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in Abhishek Verman's directorial, Kalank, alongside an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. Even though the film did not churn great numbers at the box office, fans lauded the songs from the film. Madhuri Dixit's song Tabaah Ho Gaye, choreographed by late dancer-choreographer Saroj Khan, received lots of love from fans.

Madhuri Dixit is expected to be next seen in Netflix’s upcoming series. Reportedly, the series is titled Heroine. This upcoming web series will mark Madhuri Dixit’s debut in the web series department. She had last collaborated with Netflix in the Marathi drama called 15th August.

Promo Image courtesy: Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram

