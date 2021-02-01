Tiger Shroff Posts Sweet Wishes To Celebrate 'hero Daddy' Jackie Shroff's Birthday

One of Bollywood’s most versatile actors Jackie Shroff turned a year older on February 1. The actor has been receiving loads of wishes from his fans from all across. The day became more special when his son and actor Tiger Shroff took a stroll down memory lane and shared some rare and unseen pictures of the actor on the joyful occasion.

Tiger's birthday wishes for father

Tiger took to his Instagram stories and shared throwback pictures while wishing his father. The first picture is of the Houseful 3 actor looking dashing with that fierce expression. The Heropanti actor captioned the picture and wrote, “Happy b’day to my hero daddy. Love you (and mamma) the most so lucky to have you”. The other picture is of the actor from the younger days where a young Tiger can be seen sleeping on the chest of his father.

Apart from the tiger, the legendary actor also received wishes from his wife Ayesha. Ayesha took to her Instagram account and uploaded a picture of the actor in happy spirits. In the caption, she wrote a heartfelt message for her star husband. Her caption read, “Happppppiest birthday to the BEST father in the World! And the man with the BIGGEST heart in the World!!” followed by a series of red heart emojis.

Shroff’s daughter Krishna also took to her Instagram stories to wish her father on the occasion. She uploaded a collage of both of them in similar poses and wrote along with a quirky message with it. Krishna Shroff wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who people can only dream of embodying, lucky for me, it runs in my blood. Blessed with the absolute best”.

Earlier, during one of his conversations with Hindustan Times in 2016, Tiger spoke in length about his father. While Tiger agreed that they are two very different men, he also said that his parents always gave him a normal childhood. The actor mentioned that his father Jackie continued to live in Mumbai chawl for years after his breakout role in his debut film Hero. Tiger said that his mother always told him about his father’s life before he became an actor. His mother was with the actor much before the time he started his acting career. Jackie Shroff used to live in a chawl in Walkeshwar, in Mumbai, in an area called Teen Batti, with his family.



