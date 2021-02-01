Jackie Shroff's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know B'town's "Bhidu"

Today is Jackie Shroff's birthday, which means that as of this writing, the "Bhidu" of Bollywood has turned all of 64 years old. Jackie Shroff's movies have, for decades now, entertained, amused and mesmerised audiences from across the globe. On the occasion of Jackie Shroff's birthday, a quiz based on Jackie Shroff's movies, Jackie Shroff's trivia and Jackie Shroff's net worth have been curated. One can take Jackie Shroff's Quiz, that can be found below, to test their knowledge of the original "Bhidu" of B-Town.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff: A List Of Movies Where Bollywood's 'Bhidu' Played A Policeman

Jackie Shroff's quiz:

1) What is Jackie Shroff's real name?

a) Jackie Shroff is his real name

b) Jaikishan Kakubhai Shroff

c) Jayanand Kishorilal Shroff

d) Jaykumar Kalipada Shroff

2) Jackie Shroff's mother is of which descent?

a) Turkish Muslim

b) Afghani Muslim

c) Emirati Muslim

d) Egyptian Muslim

3) In how many movies has Jackie Shroff played a cop to date?

a) 1

b) 3

c) 2

d) 4

4) What is Jackie Shroff's Net Worth estimated to be as of this writing?

a) Between $40-50 million

b) Between $20-30 million

c) Between $60-70 million

d) No information regarding his Net Worth is available

5) How many children does he have?

a) 4

b) 3

c) 2

d) 1

Also Read: K-Drama Quiz: What K-drama Should You Be Watching Next?

6) What was the name of Jackie Shroff's character in the Prabhas-led Saaho?

a) Rohan Roy

b) Narantak Roy

c) Narantak Rai

d) Ashok Chakravarty

7) Since how many years has Jackie Shroff been married to his wife, Ayesha?

a) 34

b) 38

c) 32

d) 28

8) Who named him "Jaggu Dada"?

a) A fan

b) His colleagues from the Entertainment industry

c) People from the chawl he used to live in

d) A celebrity from overseas who is a Jackie Shroff fan

9) How many films has Jackie Shroff been a part of to this day?

a) Over 140

b) Over 95

c) Over 200

d) Over 150

10) What is the name of the film that Jackie Shroff is currently filming for, as of this writing?

a) Saaho 2

b) A yet-to-be-named overseas project

c) Atithi Bhooto Bhava

d) Border 2

Also Read: Preity Zinta's Birthday: How Well Do You Know Her? Take The Quiz And Find Out

11) What is the name of Jackie Shroff's debut movie?

a) Hero

b) Border

c) Salaam-E-Ishq

d) Saaho

12) Back in 1995, Shroff wanted to do a Hindi remake of a renowned Hollywood film. But the plans were later scrapped. What was its name?

a) The Shawshank Redemption

b) Reservoir Dogs

c) Psycho

d) The Poseidon Adventure

13) Shroff starred in First Fear, a 2006 Hollywood project that was later shelved. How many characters did he reportedly play in it?

a) 3

b) 4

c) 2

d) 5

14) Where did Jackie Shroff work prior to entering the film industry?

a) At a hotel

b) At a travel agency

c) At an airport

d) Ran his own event management business

15)How many times did Jackie Shroff reportedly slap Anil Kapoor during the filming of Parinda (1989)?

a) 19

b) 18

c) 16

d) 17

Also Read: Justin Timberlake's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Singer? Take The Quiz And Find Out

Answers: 1-b, 2-a, 3-d, 4-b, 5-c, 6-b, 7-a, 8-c, 9-c, 10-c, 11-a, 12-d, 13-d, 14-b, 15-d

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.