Madhuri Dixit Nene And Sriram Nene Have A Fun Time As They Make 'Sabudana Khichdi'

Actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband have fun as they make some Sabudana Khichdi in their kitchen. The actor has a YouTube channel and she has uploaded the snippet of the video from her channel on her Instagram. Take a look

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s YouTube Channel

Madhuri Dixit Nene has started her own YouTube channel during the COVID-19 lockdown. Through her channel, she is uploading videos of her dance and her time in the kitchen with husband Dr. Shriram Nene. The latest video that went up on her channel was of Dr. Nene making Sabudana Khichdi and it is a treat to watch.

The two are seen having a fun time as the actor guides Nene through the process. She uploaded a snippet from the video on her Instagram profile as she put the caption - "à¤¸à¤¾à¤¬à¥‚à¤¦à¤¾à¤£à¤¾ à¤–à¤¿à¤šà¤¡à¥€" à¤à¤•à¥‚à¤¨à¤š à¤­à¥à¤• à¤²à¤¾à¤—à¤²à¥€ à¤¨à¤¾? ðŸ˜‹ Come and learn how to make one of my all-time favourites, #SabudhanaKhichidi with Ram and me ðŸ‘©‍ðŸ³ðŸš.'' Fans and celebs dropped comments on the post as they adored the couple together and called them ''goals''. Have a look.

In the video, the couple is seen laughing as Dr Nene has some questions to ask and Madhuri guides him through. She is also delighted with the fragrance while the khichdi is cooking. Further in the video, Dr Nene asks Madhuri what Cumin seeds are known as in various languages and the actor tells him about the Hindi, Marathi, and Gujrati names of the spice. He then asks her what it is called in Bengali to which she initially says she doesn’t know and then randomly says “Jeeru.” But it seems Dixit was wrong, as a fan in one of her comments on the IG post has informed that it is called “Jire,” have a look at the comment.

On the work-front

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the 2019 romantic period drama Kalank. She produced her first Marathi film in 2019 called 15 August and has also announced her second production which is Panchak. The actor has been part of various TV shows as a judge, the most popular ones being Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, So You Think You Can Dance, and recently, Dance Deewane on Colors.

