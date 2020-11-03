Madhuri Dixit Nene Posts Heartfelt Note As 'Parinda' Clocks 31 Years

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's film Parinda was released 31 years ago on November 3, 1989. On this special occasion of the film's release, the lead actor of the film Madhuri Dixit has shared a heartfelt post on social media. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film also featured Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar in prominent roles.

Madhuri Dixit Nene on 31 years of Parinda

Madhuri Dixit recalled the movie's journey with his followers on Instagram. The actor wrote, ''#31YearsOfParinda

Playing 'Paro' in #Parinda was a thrilling experience. The tagline of the film rightly justifies it as "The Most Powerful Film Ever Made". I also did a death scene for the first time. Wonderful memories with the amazing cast & crew make this one very special (sic)". Take a look at the post below:

Parinda movie cast

Jackie Shroff as Kishan

Anil Kapoor as Karan

Madhuri Dixit as Paro

Nana Patekar as Anna

Anupam Kher as Inspector Prakash

Suresh Oberoi as Abdul

Tom Alter as Musa

Anang Desai as Inspector Mirani

Kamal Chopra as Rama Reddy

Shiv Kumar Subramaniam as Francis

Achyut Potdar as a Marriage Priest

Vidhu Vinod Chopra as a corpse

Sameer Khakhar as Iqbal

Dilip Kulkarni as Inspector Chauhan

Parinda plot

The plot of the film Parinda revolves around Kishan (played Jackie Shroff), who works for the underworld don Anna (essayed by Nana Patekar). When his brother Karan (portrayed by Anil Kapoor) returns home after completing his studies in the US, the two brothers find themselves caught on different sides of a gang war. During this time, he also decides to avenge his friend’s death who was killed by Anna.

The movie received massive critical acclaim upon its release. The film went on to win two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. Parinda was also selected as India’s official selection for the 1990's Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. However, the film wasn't nominated. The movie not only proved to be a milestone in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's filmmaking journey but also changed the life of actors it featured including Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

