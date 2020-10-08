Madhuri Dixit & Husband Shriram's Net Worth Is So Huge That They Can Do 'total Dhamaal'

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Madhav Nene have been married since the year 1999. Madhuri Dixit is one of the most beloved actors of Bollywood, and the actor now has a Youtube channel with her husband where she shares her life updates regularly. A lot of people often wonder having had a successful acting career and being married to Shriram Madhav Nene, what is the net worth of the actor and her husband.

Madhuri Dixit's Net Worth

According to Celebritynetworth, Madhuri Dixit Nene's net worth is $35 million. When converted in rupees, her net worth comes up to ₹ 264 Crores. As per the site, she takes Rs 4-5 crores per film. Madhuri Dixit's income also comes from the brands she endorses and all the reality shows she participates in.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Career

Madhuri Dixit started her acting career with Hiren Nag’s film Abodh in the year 1984. The actor went on to do several films but got fame with the 1988 film Tezaab in which she shared the screen with Anil Kapoor. She went on to do films like Prem Pratigyaa and Ram Lakhan.

Madhuri Dixit is remembered for her portrayal in films like Koyla, Devdas, Aaja Nachle and Dil To Pagal Hai.

Apart from acting in films, Madhuri has endorsed several brands over the years like Aquaguard, Maggi, Dabur, Comfort Fabric, Mortien and Xpert Dishwash.

She has also been featured in music video Candle which she dedicated to frontline workers fighting the COVID 19 pandemic. Moreover, she has been a judge at several dance reality shows in India.

Awards:

The actor has won around 48 awards and Padma Shri in the year 2008. Madhuri has won Filmfare Best Actor Award for films like Dil, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai. In 2001, she was listed as the top five most powerful Indian film stars in Forbes.

Shriram Madhav Nene's net worth

Shriram Madhav Nene is the husband of actor Madhuri Dixit and he is often seen on the actor’s YouTube Channel. Shriram Madhav is a cardiovascular surgeon by profession and he came back to India from the United States in the year 2011 after having practised in Denver for several years. He fathers two children with Madhuri Dixit, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene.

The net worth of Shriram Madhav Nene is not known since he keeps his personal life private and has never revealed his assets or belongings to media portals.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

