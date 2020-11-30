Madhuri Dixit Nene Gives Peek Into Her Shoot Mode, Says 'forever Grateful'

On Sunday night, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Instagram and shared a photo in which she can be seen reading her script for her upcoming venture. She looked blissful as she held a bundle of papers in her hand. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Immersing & transforming yourself into a character is the most favourite part of my job. Forever grateful.#HappyHolidays #ShootModeOn."

As soon as Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to wish her luck. A user wrote, "Mam, you are superb, I am your biggest fan," whereas another fan penned, "I wish you success." Many simply dropped several hearts and awestruck emoticons on Madhuri's post.

Madhuri's shoot mode on

On International Men's Day, Madhuri posted an adorable family portrait that featured her husband and sons. By the looks of it, the pic was from one of their holidays in foreign. Along with the post, she penned a heartening note which read, "Loving, caring & my pillars of support. Missing my boys... To all the men bringing positive change in our society, Happy #InternationalMensDay." The photo garnered the attention of many. It has hit 359,880 likes and still counting.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's movies

On the work front, Madhuri has been a part of a slew of movies and shows in her illustrious career. She recently celebrated 32 years of her movie, Tezaab. She expressed that the movie is very close to her heart and the song Ek Do Din makes her feel alive every time she hears it. She wrote, "Thank you, everyone, for still loving the song, the choreography and creating such amazing videos on it. Miss you #Saroj Ji. She would have been so happy to see this video."

In 2020, Dixit made her singing debut with her English single, Candle. She dedicated the song to all frontline workers who are fighting tremendously amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Actor Hrithik Roshan was one of the firsts who lauded Madhuri Dixit's debut single. Sharing the original music video of Dixit’s song on Twitter, the Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actor wrote, “Have you heard this yet? what a beautiful voice you have mam.” Apart from this, Madhuri was last seen in Kalank, alongside Alia and Varun.

Have you heard this yet ? https://t.co/LRO044jJgV what a beautiful voice you have mam . @MadhuriDixit 👏👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 24, 2020

