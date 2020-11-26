Madhuri Dixit Nene Misses Family As She 'carries Post-festive Feels & Memories' To Work

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently shared that she was missing her family while working for her upcoming projects. On November 25, Wednesday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a family picture on the photo-sharing platform. As part of the caption, Madhuri Dixit Nene shared, "Carrying the post-festive feels and memories with me to work. #MajorMissing". Take a look at Madhuri Dixit Nene's family photo.

Madhuri Dixit misses her family

In this Instagram post, Madhuri Dixit can be spotted with her husband Sriram Nene, mother and her kids Arin and Ryan Nene. The picture seems to be from their Diwali celebrations. Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in a blue saree that has an orange design border. She clubbed her saree with a blue coloured blouse. She also wore a pearl necklace and long dangles to complete her traditional look.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Nene commemorates International Men's Day, says she misses her 'boys'

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of the actor commented on Madhuri Dixit Nene's photos. Celebs were also spotted dropping their reactions in the comment section. Madhuri Dixit's co-actor Anil Kapoor wrote, "Lovely pic Madhuri .. my good wishes to mom â¤ï¸ðŸ¤—". One of the Instagram users commented, "Beautiful family God bless you always ðŸ’žðŸ’žðŸ’žðŸ’žðŸ’žðŸ’žðŸ’žðŸ’žðŸ’ž". Another fan added, "Such a beautiful family picâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ¥º". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with brother on Bhai Dooj

On the occasion of International Men's Day, Madhuri Dixit Nene shared an appreciation post dedicated to her husband Sriram Nene and her sons Arin and Ryan Nene. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a family picture. TWhile Madhuri sported a grey coat clubbed with a black outfit, her husband stunned in a black leather jacket. Both of her sons donned hoodies.

Madhuri Dixit also penned a heartfelt caption for the men in her life. The Hum Aapke Hai Koun! actor wrote, "Loving, caring & my pillars of support â¤ï¸ðŸ‘¨‍ðŸ‘©‍ðŸ‘¦‍ðŸ‘¦ Missing my boys... To all the men bringing positive change in our society, Happy #InternationalMensDay". Madhuri Dixit Nene's family photo gained more than 350k likes. More than 1000 people reacted to her Instagram post. Take a look at Madhuri Dixit Nene's photos.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit 'misses travel' in latest post, fan asks 'Is this place China?'

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Nene posts heartfelt note as 'Parinda' clocks 31 years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.