Madhuri Dixit Nene On Saroj Khan And Other Women Who Have Inspired Her This Women's Day

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared an inspiring post on account of celebrating International Women's Day 2021. She took to Instagram on March 8, Monday, to share pictures of herself with the women she's inspired by the most, which includes late choreographer Saroj Khan alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene's family members including her sister Rupa Dixit, mother Snehalata, and mother-in-law. Madhuri wrote on Instagram, "My humble gratitude to all the women who have been a part of my journey & who continue to inspire me. Happy Women's Day. Which strong woman avatar from my films do you like the most?". Take a look at her post and what her fans reacted to it here.

Madhuri Dixit's memories with her inspiration Saroj Khan

Madhuri Dixit Nene first worked with late choreographer Saroj Khan in 1988 hit Tezaab where the duo delivered the iconic chartbuster song Ek Do Teen. The song's choreography inspired Filmfare Awards to include the Best Choreography Award category. Some of Saroj Khan's famous songs with Madhuri Dixit include Chane Ke Khet Mein, Dola Re Dola and Dhak Dhak, among others. Saroj Khan's last choreography credited was with Madhuri Dixit for Kalank's Tabaah Ho Gaye.

Madhuri Dixit on International Women's Day

Madhuri Dixit while reminiscing her kid's memories on Instagram, earlier shared another picture with the woman who inspires her the most, her mother Snehalata. She took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband alongside her mother. She wrote on Instagram calling them her precious people. Take a look at the post here.

Madhuri Dixit on the work front

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the film Kalank (2019), which was a box office disappointment. Dixit is set to produce Panchak, a Marathi film under her company RnM Moving Pictures and is set to star in Netflix's upcoming series titled Finding Anamika. She has appeared in various dance reality shows as a judge and recently marked her return as an esteemed judge on the third season of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane, with Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia which debuted on February 27.

