Ankita Lokhande Shares Reel Video Of Lip Syncing To Her Favourite Madhuri Dixit's Song

Ankita Lokhande recently shared a video dedicated to her favourite actor Madhuri Dixit. The actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a reel video of her lipsyncing to the title song of Madhuri Dixit's popular film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Sharing this video on social media, Ankita Lokhande wrote, "Hum aapke hai kaun ??? #love #favourite #madhuridixit #ankitalokhande". Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's Hum Aapke Hai Koun reel video.

Ankita Lokhande's Madhuri Dixit reel

In this Instagram reel video, Ankita Lokhande stunned in a black full-sleeved top. The blouse's sleeves were netted and had floral design print. To complement her chic netted top, Ankita Lokhande kept her hair open. She was styled in lower curls hairdo. For glam, the actor opted for a bright nude makeup look. In this Instagram reel video, Ankita Lokhande lipsyncedMadhuri Dixit's flick Hum Aapke Hain Koun's title song, crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and late singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. Check out Ankita's video.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Ankita Lokhande were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Madhuri mam to ek hi hai ...but NicEly tried", while another added, "Nyc video ankita mam". Another fan commented on Ankita's post, "You're soooo cute and beautiful". A fan comment read as "Di aap jaisi bhi ho bahut achi ho just keep this smile always#cutesmileðŸ˜Š @lokhandeankita". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

More about 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun'

Apart from Madhuri Dixit, the film also features Salman Khan in the lead role. The romantic drama flick is written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film is an adaption of Rajshri Productions' earlier film Nadiya Ke Paar (1982), which was based on Keshav Prasad Mishra's Hindi novel Kohbar Ki Shart.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is considered as one of the highest-grossing Indian films. The Madhuri Dixit starter earned 2 billion as their worldwide collection. Box Office India described it as "the biggest blockbuster of the modern era". The romantic drama flick won five Filmfare Awards. The list includes Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actress.

