Madhuri Dixit Shares Her 'Elf On The Shelf' Meme And Gushes 'Did It For The Gram'

The Elf on Shelf challenge has taken the internet by a storm. Dil Toh Pagal Hai fame Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram on Thursday, December 10, 2020, to join the Elf on Shelf challenge. The actor went on to share a happy picture along with a stunning picture of Rihanna sitting on her shoulder. Along with the post, Madhuri also penned a sweet note revealing details about the picture. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri Dixit went on to take part in the Elf on Shelf challenge. In the picture, the actor can be seen as striking a stunning pose looking all glamorous. Apart from that, one can also see a miniature version of Rihanna sitting on Madhuri’s shoulder. Madhuri donned an off-shoulder rose gold sequenced gown.

She completed her look with an elaborate ruby neckpiece, bangles, a ring and opted for a one-sided hairdo, well-done brows, and bold lips. Rihanna, on the other hand, can be seen donning a denim dress and completed her look with a quirky hairdo, sunglasses and a statement neckpiece.

Along with the picture, Madhuri also penned a sweet note revealing details about the picture. She wrote, “Ri Ri on Madhuri ðŸ˜† Did it for the gram ðŸ’‍â™€ï¸ #ElfonShelf #ShoulderFriends #MyElf”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post garnered praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to pen some positive comments. While some commented about how funny the new trend is. One of the users wrote, “Super duper cool”. While the other one wrote, “this trend is super fun”. Check out some more comments from fans.

Apart from her, Priyanka Chopra also took to Instagram to share a photo of her joining the trend. The actor was seen donning in a white outfit along with a happy picture of Oprah Winfrey on her shoulders. The actor went on to tag the picture as ‘Oprah on Chopra’. Take a look at the post below.

