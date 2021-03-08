Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Childhood Picture Of Sons Arin And Ryan; Calls Them Her Babies

Madhuri Dixit Nene often shares pictures of her spending time with her family on Instagram. She shared a series of pictures with her sons Arin and Ryan and shared a throwback picture from the time when her sons were little boys. Take a look at what Madhuri had to say about her children growing up.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's photos with her sons

Madhuri recently shared a picture of herself posing with her sons Arin and Ryan when they were small. She also shared a recent picture post-COVID-19 lockdown. In the first picture, Madhuri is holding her younger son Ryan in her arms while Arin is posing for the camera. In the second picture, Ryan is sitting on the floor with her long hair grown during the lockdown. Madhuri is holding him while Arin is holding their pet dog. Madhuri wrote that they will always remain her babies. Take look at Madhuri Dixit Nene's children posing with her.

Reactions to Madhuri Dixit Nene's photos

As soon as Madhuri shared the pictures with her sons, several fans commented on her pictures. Indian American rapper Raja Kumari wrote that time flies quickly. Fans flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some comments on her pictures.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's pictures and videos with her family

Madhuri took to her Instagram to share a picture with her mother Snehlata and husband Sriram Nene. She sat down to pose with her mother and she wore a simple white tunic with blue ripped jeans. She wrote that her mother was her most precious person. She also shared a picture with her husband and wrote that he was the avocado to her toast.

She wore a grey and white shrug with white ripped jeans. She also shared a video of her family jamming to music. She mentioned that during the lockdown, they finally got time to spend with each other. So they decided to play some instruments and jam to music. Madhuri Dixit Nene's children Arin and Ryan were seen playing drums and piano along with their father who played the guitar.

