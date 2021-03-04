Madhuri Dixit Nene's 'perfect Start To The Day' Leaves Fans In Awe Of Her Morning Look!

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself enjoying the sun. In the photo, Madhuri can be seen sitting on a chair enjoying her morning with a cup of tea. The actress even wrote a caption that said "Sun + Tea = Perfect start to the day".

Madhuri Dixit Nene shares a perfect way to start the day

Fans are showering their love on Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post. The post has garnered over one lakh likes within a few hours. Fans loved the way Madhuri looks in the photos while several others wished her good morning with heart and love emojis. Check out some of the reactions from the post below.

Madhuri Dixit's social media presence

Madhuri Dixit is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her life. She recently shared an update about her upcoming Netflix Original series called Anamika. She took to Instagram and wrote "Beauty, poise, grace and elegance are all words you’d associate with Anamika. But skeletons hidden in her closet all come rushing out when an untoward event takes place. There’s always more than meets the eye, isn’t there? I’m thrilled to announce I will be part of the Netflix original series Finding Anamika. Excuse me, while I do a happy dance to celebrate! ". Take a look at Madhuri Dixit Nene's photos below.

Details about Madhuri Dixit Nene's movies

Madhuri Dixit made her acting debut with 1984’s drama movie Abodh. She got her breakthrough in 1988 by starring as a female lead in Tezaab. Other Madhuri Dixit Nene's movies like Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, and Dil Toh Pagal Hai were also very popular. She then starred in several commercially successful movies like Ram Lakhan, Thanedaar, Khalynayak, and Raja. She even played a crucial role in one of the most celebrated noir films of Bollywood i.e... Parinda for which she got heavy praises. She even won a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for her role in the movie Devdas. She was last seen in 2019 along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Kalank.

Image Credits: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram

