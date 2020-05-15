Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Her First Ever Single, Candle's Preview On Her Birthday

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene turns 53 years old today. On the occasion, she took to her social media handle to express her gratitude towards her fans for wishing her. But the main purpose of this birthday post was to introduce her first-ever single Candle. Read more below.

Madhuri Dixit birthday post gives Candle preview

Taking to her social media handle, Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a teaser of her upcoming song, which will be her first-ever single, titled Candle. Fans can get a glimpse of her voice in this song preview post. She captioned this audio post saying, "Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love! Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single. Will share the song soon. It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now." Here is the Instagram post by the actor:

Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love! Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single. Will share the song soon. It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now. pic.twitter.com/gmSTmt3KrJ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 15, 2020

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit Nene will be next seen in a television series titled The Actress. It will feature Dixit in the lead role along with Sanjay Kapoor and Mohit Raina. This thriller show is set to release on January 2, 2020. Fans of the critically acclaimed actor and dancer are eagerly waiting to see the actor's upcoming project. She will also be seen in a Netflix original next year. Not much has been revealed about it yet.

