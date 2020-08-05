Rakul Preet Singh Refrains From Revealing Whom She 'stalks' On Instagram; Know Why

On Wednesday morning, Rakul Preet Singh shared a video on Instagram and talked about how Instagram is her 'extended family' and the family that gives her so much love. As she surpassed 15 million followers on Instagram, Rakul posted a fun video and many revelations. However, she refrained from revealing whom she stalks on Instagram.

Whom does Rakul stalk on Instagram?

In the clip, when the question about whom she stalks on Instagram popped up, Rakul added a fun remark and said that she will not reveal whom she stalks on Instagram. Rakul smiled and said, "That I can't tell you. Because then that won't be stalking right?". Rakul exclaims that she feels really lucky to have so much love around. Adding to this, she also spoke about a moment that was special because of her Instagram family.

Rakul, in the video, says, "During De De Pyaar De, over the last one year, my Instagram really jumped and the kind of love I was receiving for the trailer was insane and so special." Rakul then reveals that her favourite picture on Instagram is her current display. The video ends with a caption that reads: "Thank you so much. We are 15M strong now."

Rakul's note

On sharing the video, Rakul also penned a lengthy note. It read, "15 million strong. I started working really young without much knowledge about my work, skills and social media. But all of you have supported me and showered upon me immense love for which I am forever grateful. I may not be perfect but I promise to keep working hard to entertain all of you. Here is a biggggg hug to my instafam without whom I wouldn’t be where I am. Here is to many more millions and sharing lots more laughter and joy .. love you all" (sic).

Rakul Preet Singh's video

What's next for Rakul Preet Singh?

Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen alongside John Abraham, in the upcoming film, Attack. She is also a part of an untitled rom-com co-starring Arjun Kapoor. Whereas, Rakul and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Kamal Haasan's upcoming film, Indian 2. The action-drama will be directed by S Shankar.

