Madhuri Dixit On Amrish Puri's Birth Anniversary: 'his Unmatched Legacy Will Live Forever'

Late actor Amrish Puri's performance and his roles as the antogonist in numerous films left a great impact on the audience. Ever charming Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit shared a post on social media while remembering legendary actor Amrish Puri on his birth anniversary. The actress shared the heart-melting post for the evergreen actor and mentioned that even though he is not present physically, his legacy will always be there in the hearts of the people.

Madhuri Dixit remembers Amrish Puri on birth anniversary

The Kalank actress shared the post on her Twitter handle and wrote that though Amrish ji is not with the fraternity anymore, his unmatched legacy will stay with the people forever. Several fans of the actress hailed the legendary actor and the iconic roles he played on screen. One of the users wrote that his favorite role played by the late actor will always be Raja Saab in Koyla. Another user chimed and called him a “legend.” Further, he wrote that he adorned himself by the hypocritical attitude in the movie’s amusement. Adding, the user wrote that his acting used to natural and seemed straight from the heart. A third user wrote that Amrish sir was a versatile actor. Another user wrote that Amrish Puri is all-time favourite Mogambo.

Remembering #AmrishPuri ji on his birth anniversary today! Even though he's not with us anymore, his unmatched legacy will live on forever. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 22, 2020

Apart from the actress, Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhan Puri, in an exclusive chat with an entertainment portal revealed many anecdotes about his grandfather's life. Vardhan Puri revealed that actors Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan used to lovingly tease Amrish Puri. Varshan talked about Amrish Puri's fondness for home-cooked simple Punjabi food, and also recalled the time when big dabbas (tiffins) of biryani, ghost, and kebabs would come from Salman Khan's home.

The grandson then added that Salman Khan and everyone would say, "Arey, Amrishji why are you eating this ghaas-poos (vegetarian food), please eat with us." Vardhan further exclaimed that the Karan Arjun actor (Daadu) would just take a bite so that no one would feel bad. Vardhan also exclaimed how Amrish Puri would then say that he is happy with his simple food. He never ate outside food because he would always say that his voice is too important for him and he couldn’t abuse it, added Vardhan Puri.

In the same interview with the entertainment portal, Vardhan Puri also talked about Amrish Puri's love for fitness at the age of 72. Vardhan revealed that no matter what time Amrish Puri used to sleep at night, regardless if he came from his shoot late in the night around 2 or 3 o'clock at night, he would be up at 6 am.

(Image credit: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram)

