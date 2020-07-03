Saroj Khan called Madhuri Dixit an 'inspiration'; veteran had sweet b'day post for actor

One often talks about the pairing between co-stars, actor-director, singer-music composer, but the choreographer-dancer partnership is perhaps not too common. One pair that stood out in this category was Saroj Khan-Madhuri Dixit. The duo chalked out chartbuster after chartbuster in ‘80s, ‘90s and even after the turn of the century as the tracks still hold iconic value.

This was evident in the mention of Madhuri Dixit in the tributes for Saroj Khan as the veteran passed away on Friday. The actress was shattered upon hearing the news of her ‘Guru’s demise.

The strong bond between the duo was also evident in Saroj Khan’s Instagram post for Madhuri on her birthday on May 15. While one can assume that Saroj would be an inspiration for Madhuri, the choreographer termed her muse as her ‘inspiration.’ Saroj Khan had termed the Dil Toh Paagal Hain star as her ‘love for dancing’, while sending her good wishes and prayers to the actor and her family on her birthday.

The post had some golden photographs, of Saroj teaching Madhuri the dance steps in a black-and-white photo, one where Subhash Ghai is watching the duo during the shoot of the iconic Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai to the recent pic of them sharing an embrace at an awards show.

Here’s the post

Starting with hits like Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar, Tamma Tamma Loge, Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Maar Daala and many other hits, Saroj Khan and Madhuri once again collaborated on the song Tabah Ho Gaye from last year’s Kalank.

Saroj often used to share pictures with her ‘Darling Child’ Madhuri.

Incidentally, another artist to have passed away recently, Sushant Singh Rajput had wished Madhuri with a heartwarming post. The late actor’s last Instagram post involving a major celebrity was him performing in front of Madhuri at a show to share that he was a ‘big fan.’

Saroj Khan breathed her last at age 71 due to a cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital. Her daughter informed that her last rites were performed on the same day, and that prayer meet was being arranged in her honour in the next few days.

