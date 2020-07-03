Saroj Khan's Top 10 Songs Choreographed For Madhuri Dixit: 'Ek Do Teen' to 'Maar Dala'

Saroj Khan was a legendary choreographer, who choreographed more than 2,000 songs in her illustrious career. She choreographed dances in many famous songs like Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Tamma Tamma, Hawa Hawai, Tabaah Ho Gaye and more. She choreographed great artists like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Kangana Ranaut, and more. The legendary artist passed away due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai on July 3, 2020, and the news came as a shock to everyone in the film industry and in the country. To commemorate her memory, here's a look back at all the songs Saroj choreographed for actor Madhuri Dixit:

1. Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga is one of Madhuri's most famous songs and has a legendary hook step. The song was in the movie Beta and also featured Anil Kapoor in it. Saroj Khan choreographed every dance step in this wonderful song and guided Madhuri to perfection.

Dola Re Dola

Another song featuring Madhuri and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dola Re Dola is an unforgettable song that Saroj Khan choreographed. Dola Re Dola was featured in the hit movie Devdas.

Tabaah Ho Gaye

Tabaah Ho Gaye is a wonderful song that features Madhuri Dixit in a solo number. This is one of the last dance songs that Saroj Khan choreographed. The song was in the movie Kalank.

Ek Do Teen

Ek Do Teen is another Madhuri song that Saroj Khan choreographed. The song is very famous and is from the movie Tezaab (1988). The younger generation still groves to this song and its steps.

Tamma Tamma Loge

Tamma Tamma Loge is a song that features both Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt from the movie Thanedaar (1991). Yet another one of Madhuri's greats that the late artist choreographed.

Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar

Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar is a song from the movie Sailaab (1990) featuring Madhuri. Saroj choreographed this song and won a Filmfare award for the best-choreographed song.

Choli Ke Peeche

Choli ke peeche song is from the movie Khalnayak. Another song that has the duo - Madhuri and Saroj cooking up a song that generations to come will remember. Saroj also won another Filmfare award for her efforts.

Maar Dala

Maar dala is a song from the movie Devdas that Saroj Khan co-choreographed. The song features Madhuri Dixit in a green lehenga and has many great hook steps as well.

Mera Piya Ghar Aaya

Mera piya ghar aaya is a song from the movie Yaarana. Another good song that has Madhuri making everyone dance at her fingertips with her smooth moves.

Kehdo Ke Tum

Kehdo ke tum ho meri has both the actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the song. The song was choreographed by the great artist. The song featured in the movie Tezaab (1998).

Promo Pic Credit: Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

